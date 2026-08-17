VMPL Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 17: In a heartfelt humanitarian initiative, Oasis Group has extended support to families severely affected by the devastating floods in Assam by providing essential day-to-day utilities sufficient to support more than 100 families for an entire month. The initiative has been spearheaded by Mr. Deep Malhotra, Chairman, Oasis Group, along with his grandson, Mr Ruhaan Malhotra, who personally took an active interest in the relief effort and closely monitored the arrangements to ensure that the assistance reached the affected families in a timely and organised manner. Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Deep Malhotra, Chairman, Oasis Group, said, "During times of crisis, the most important thing is to stand with people who need support. Floods can take away the basic comforts of life overnight, and our effort is simply to help affected families meet their everyday needs with dignity. We hope this small contribution brings some relief and reassures the families that they are not alone."

Oasis Group's relief team in Assam has been actively involved on the ground, personally visiting some of the worst-affected areas and distributing utility items to families facing the consequences of the floods. The initiative focuses on providing practical, everyday essentials that can help families manage through the difficult period and begin rebuilding their lives. Director Gaurav Malhotra said, "Humanitarian responsibility goes beyond business. When communities face adversity, we believe company's must step forward and contribute in whatever way they can. Our priority has been to ensure that the relief reaches the people who need it most." Director Gautam Malhotra further added, "The situation on the ground has been challenging, and seeing the impact of the floods reinforces how important timely assistance is. We are grateful to our team and everyone involved in making this relief effort possible. Our thoughts and support remain with the affected families of Assam."

Ruhaan Malhotra added, "This initiative was very close to our hearts. We wanted the support to reach families who genuinely needed it, rather than remain just an announcement. Our team on the ground has worked closely to identify the most affected areas and ensure the essential supplies are distributed where they can make the greatest difference." Through this initiative, Oasis Group aims to contribute not only essential supplies but also a message of solidarity, compassion, and hope to families affected by the Assam floods. About Oasis Group Oasis Group is a diversified business group with interests across multiple sectors, driven by a commitment to responsible growth, community engagement, and creating a positive social impact.

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