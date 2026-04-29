PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 29: ObjectWin India has rebranded as FornaxTech, reflecting its evolution into a capability-led organization aligned with the Fornax Group and focused on supporting AI-native enterprises, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), and global delivery models.

The move comes as enterprises accelerate investments in AI and expand GCCs as hubs for innovation, product development, and digital transformation.

FornaxTech will continue to build on ObjectWin India's established strengths in technology talent and solutions, while expanding its role in enabling capability development, execution alignment, and transformation outcomes.

"This transition reflects where we already are and where we are heading," said Saurav Lenka, CEO of FornaxTech. "We are building on a strong foundation while expanding how we create value through deeper capability, global delivery alignment, and more integrated engagement in an AI-driven world."