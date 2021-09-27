Odisha Govt's "Mo School Abhiyan": OSL backs up Cuttack dist schools

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], September 27 (ANI/PNN): As a prime part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) has extended support to the schools of Cuttack district under the ambitious "Mo School Abhiyan Parichalana Sangathan" (MSAPS) launched by the Government of Odisha.

MSAPS is an initiative by the Odisha School & Mass Education Department (S & ME) in a bid to transform the ambience and qualitative environment of our schools across the state.

Being a leading and responsive company in Odisha, OSL has contributed a sum of Rs 20,00,000 (INR twenty lakh) meant for providing better facilities in the spheres of games, music and other activities under the "Mission Zero F Initiative".

The District Level Committee (DLC) will select the schools where the donation will be utilized.

At a special programme held, P K Pattnaik, Head of Estate Department, OSL, handed over the cheque to Shri Bhabani Shankar Chayani, Collector, Cuttack, in the presence of Smt. Rashmita Mishra, District coordinator, "Mission Zero F Initiative", Cuttack.

Speaking on the purpose of such support and contribution, Mahimananda Mishra, Managing Director (MD), OSL Group, said, "OSL Group is fully committed to the development of children in Odisha. Odisha Government's Mo School Abhiyan is a robust approach towards building a brighter future for the state."

"Whatever transformation has taken place in the schools across the state is a big step initiated by the State Government under the able leadership of Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik towards the brighter future of our children," Mishra lauded.

Pertinent to note that OSL Group, as a major corporate house in the state, has been helping the Odisha Government during the Covid crisis through its various welfare activities.

In a quick response to the clarion call made by the Hon'ble Chief Minister urging people to wear masks amid the dreadful COVID-19 pandemic, OSL Group distributed one lakh masks to the general public for creating awareness on the merits of religiously using masks to beat the pandemic.

OSL Group also extended logistic support in the unloading of medical oxygen cylinders at the Paradip Port.

The group also carried out the Customs and Airport clearances of a special cargo flight carrying the consignment of 1300 medical grade oxygen cylinders as well as other medical consumables which were airlifted from China. This support was extended by not claiming any service charges.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)