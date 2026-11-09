VMPL Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 9: On Thursday, 5th November 2026, in Dakar, Senegal, 15-year-old Tanvi Patri from ODM Global School stood on a Youth Olympic podium with a silver medal around her neck. She became the first Indian woman to win a badminton singles silver at the Youth Olympic Games, and the first Indian woman to win a badminton medal at the Games. It is a moment of great pride for ODM Educational Group, and a reminder to families exploring the best schools in Odisha of what discipline, belief and the right foundation can build together. A Final That Refused to End Quietly

Tanvi began the match well, taking the opening game, and Zhang answered by levelling it in the second. The decider is the part people will keep talking about. Zhang raced to a 19-10 lead, the kind of gap that usually ends a match. Tanvi did not treat it that way. She won five points in a row to cut the deficit to 19-15, then saved six match points in a row, and earned three chances of her own to claim the gold. In the end, Zhang held on to win 26-24. The gold slipped away by the narrowest of margins, but the way Tanvi played those final points is what turned a championship match into a story of grit.

A First for Indian Badminton The result carries real weight in the record books. Tanvi is the first Indian woman to win badminton singles silver at the Youth Olympic Games. Before her, India's individual badminton silvers at the Games belonged to HS Prannoy in 2010 and Lakshya Sen in 2018. Her path to the final included a hard-fought semi-final win over Japan's Yuzuno Watanabe, and she arrived in Dakar with Asian U-15 and U-17 titles already to her name. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Badminton Association of India were among those who congratulated her. Pride Across the ODM Family For ODM Global School, the medal is more than a sporting result. Tanvi's refusal to back down on a global stage reflects the holistic excellence and resilience that our Chairman, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, has always championed. She carried a racket into the Olympic final, and with it, the quiet determination of a true ODMian.

Among the best schools in Odisha, the hope is always that students learn that effort, discipline and courage matter as much as any scoreboard. Tanvi has shown it on the biggest stage a young athlete can reach. Words From the Leadership Speaking about Tanvi's achievement, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, said, "What moved us most was not the scoreboard but how Tanvi refused to stop at 19-10. That fight is what we hope every ODMian learns to carry with her." Reflecting on the milestone, Mrs Rakhee Maitra, Principal, ODM Global School, said, "When a 15-year-old saves six match points on the world stage, she teaches everyone watching about resilience. We will keep building the foundation that lets young athletes dream this big."

A Beacon for Every Student Tanvi's silver is a victory for the nation, and for every student who walks through ODM's campuses, it is also a lasting source of inspiration. It shows them that a young person from Odisha can compete at the highest level and, even in defeat, leave a mark others can follow. As ODM Educational Group continues to support students in academics, sports, and all-round growth, this achievement proves what is possible. For parents exploring the best schools in Odisha, it is one more example of the spirit the group hopes to nurture in every child. About ODM Educational Group

ODM Educational Group, a unit of Child Care and Educational Development Foundation, runs CBSE-affiliated schools committed to academic excellence, strong values and the all-round development of every learner. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)