Official announcement of Associate Partners for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI/Target Media): India's most prestigious award ceremony is right around the corner, celebrating the indelible mark of the entertainment industry and lauding stellar cultural performances.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 will embark the grandest celebration of Indian Cinema & commemorate 75 years of Independence - Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Following are the reputed brands from various industries allied for the grand ceremony as Associate Partners:

1. Banking Partner - State Bank of India

2. LIC

3. Planet Marathi

4. IIFL Finance

5. Restaurant Partner - Jamie Oliver

6. Airlines Partner - Vistara

7. Safety Partner - Vega

8. Music Gear Partner - Varni

9. Streaming Partner - ZEE5

Support Partners:

1. Multiplex Partner - PVR

2. Radio Partner - Red FM

3. Social Media Partner - Chakli Art

4. Outdoor Partner - Minimax

5. Transit Media - Telex Advertising

The most credential and reputed brands in the Indian Market have been allied for the biggest award night of the year. The gala event will celebrate the work of Hindi Cinema and honour those who stood out from the rest. Apart from acknowledgement, the extravaganza will witness members of Indian Film Fraternity in their elements.

"We, the State Bank of India are privileged and overwhelmed to be associated with DPIFF for 3 consecutive years. We are proud of organisation aim and ambitions and ecstatic to render support in achieving greater heights of success together with the youth team of DPIFF," by the spokesperson of SBI.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 said, "ZEE5 has always celebrated the relentless spirit of creators who continuously explore, innovate, and experiment to inspire the world. It is for this very reason that ZEE5 has collaborated with DPIFF, which is a platform to recognize India's top creative talent in the world of cinema and celebrate the best in cinema arts."

Abhishek Mishra the CEO of DPIFF (Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival) and Advisory Panel Member of Central Board of Film Certification into Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India expressed, "I'm ecstatic for DPIFF 2022 as it will be an occasion to celebrate the grandeur of Indian Cinema with amalgamation of Indian Culture & Diversity. The organisation's initiative pursuits to carry forward the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji, the Father of Indian Cinema."

Website: (https://www.dpiff.in)

To witness the grand ceremony live, tune in to ZEE5 on 20th February 2022 at 7 PM.

