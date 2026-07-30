HT Syndication Hyderabad (Telangana)/ Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 30: Olectra Greentech Limited, India's leading electric mobility company, has become the first company in India to deploy 4,000 electric buses on Indian roads. This landmark achievement marks a defining moment in the country's electric mobility journey and reinforces Olectra's leadership in accelerating India's transition towards sustainable public transportation. The historic milestone was commemorated with the symbolic handover of Olectra's 4,000th electric bus to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu & Shri Mukesh Agnihotri, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh during the flag off ceremony of 297 Olectra electric buses inducted into the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) fleet. The event was attended by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, senior officials from the Government of Himachal Pradesh, HRTC, and Olectra Greentech officials.

With 4,000 electric buses deployed across the country, Olectra has firmly established itself as India's leading electric bus manufacturer. Its buses operate across multiple states and cities, safely transporting millions of passengers while delivering reliable performance, lower operating costs and significant environmental benefits. This achievement reflects Olectra's unwavering commitment to advancing electric mobility through innovation, quality and execution excellence. Collectively, Olectra's fleet of 4,000 electric buses has clocked over 730 million green kilometres, preventing more than 6.5 lakh tonnes of CO₂ emissions and making a meaningful contribution towards cleaner air and a more sustainable future. This achievement is not just a company milestone but also a significant step forward in India's journey towards green and sustainable mobility.

Mr. Mahesh Babu, Managing Director, Olectra Greentech Ltd., said, "Today marks one of the proudest moments in Olectra's journey. Becoming the first company in India to deploy 4,000 electric buses on Indian roads is not just an Olectra milestone, it is a defining milestone for India's electric mobility industry. It reflects the growing confidence that public transport undertakings across the country have placed in electric mobility and reinforces our commitment to building a cleaner and more sustainable future. We are honoured that this landmark 4,000th bus has been handed over to the Government of Himachal Pradesh alongside the flag off of 297 Olectra electric buses for HRTC. This achievement belongs to our customers, our partners, our employees and every stakeholder who believed in our vision. As India moves towards a cleaner and greener future, Olectra remains committed to leading the next phase of electric mobility through innovation, scale and world class technology solutions."

As India accelerates the adoption of sustainable public transportation, Olectra is well positioned to support the next phase of electric mobility. Backed by a strong order book, proven execution capabilities and trusted partnerships with state transport undertakings, we remain committed to delivering innovative, reliable and sustainable mobility solutions that create long term value for communities across the country. ### About Olectra Greentech Olectra Greentech Limited, part of the MEIL Group, is India's largest manufacturer of pure electric buses and electric tippers, and a pioneer in the country's electric mobility ecosystem. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Olectra designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced electric mobility solutions for urban and intercity public transport across India.

With over 4,000 electric vehicles deployed nationwide, an order book exceeding 8,500 vehicles, and more than 730 million green kilometres clocked, Olectra combines indigenous engineering, operational reliability, and continuous innovation to drive India's transition to clean, efficient, and zero-emission transportation. Media Contact Namit Joshi Email: namit@value360india.com Phone: 8130404455 Adyasha Mohanty Email: adyasha@value360india.com Phone: 9439243844 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)