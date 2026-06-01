HT Syndication Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 1: Olectra Greentech Limited, India's leading electric mobility company, today announced its financial results for FY 2025-26. The company reported a strong performance for the year, driven by higher electric vehicle deliveries, sustained customer demand, operational discipline and improved scale across its operations. Olectra also reported a robust Q4 performance, with revenue growing 44% to ₹644.72 crore, EBITDA increasing 82% to ₹106.20 crore and PAT rising 177% to ₹57.39 crore, compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Highlights: - Delivered 1,280 electric vehicles during the year, the highest ever annual delivery since inception - Revenue grew 28% year on year to ₹2,312.17 crores, driven by higher deliveries and sustained customer demand

- EBITDA increased 27% to ₹352.28 crores year on year, reflecting operational efficiency and scale benefits - PAT grew 29% to ₹179.53 crores year on year, supported by disciplined execution - The Energy Division recorded near doubling of growth over the previous year - Cumulative electric vehicle deliveries stood at 3,998 as of March 31, 2026 - Order book stood at 10,161 electric vehicles, providing strong visibility for future growth Mr. Mahesh Babu, Managing Director, Olectra Greentech Ltd., said, "Olectra's performance reflects our continued focus on sustained and profitable growth across both our Mobility and Energy businesses. Delivering 28% revenue growth, supported by strong profitability, reinforces the strength of our fundamentals and sets a strong foundation for our next phase of transition. Over the last three quarters, we have delivered consistent performance, driven by customer commitment, operational discipline and execution excellence, even during turbulent global conditions. With our Energy Division recording near double growth over the previous year, we are further strengthening our diversified growth platform. As we move ahead, we remain committed to transforming everyday mobility and building future ready energy solutions that create long term value for all stakeholders."

About Olectra Greentech Limited Olectra Greentech Limited, part of the MEIL Group, is India's largest manufacturer of pure electric buses and electric tippers, and a pioneer in the country's electric mobility ecosystem. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Olectra designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced electric mobility solutions for urban and intercity public transport across India. With over 3,800 electric vehicles deployed nationwide, an order book exceeding 10,000 vehicles, and more than 600 million green kilometres clocked, Olectra combines indigenous engineering, operational reliability, and continuous innovation to drive India's transition to clean, efficient, and zero-emission transportation. Media Contact Anand Kumar Head - Brand, Marketing, Digital & Communications Olectra Greentech Limited

Email: anand.k@olectra.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)