Oltowns Achieves Major Milestone with the Launch of Its 15th Store in Basavakalyan, Accelerating Rural Retail Revolution

VMPL Basavakalyan (Karnataka) [India], March 23: Oltowns, the pioneering retail brand founded in 2024, announced a significant milestone in its rapid nationwide expansion with the recent grand opening of its 15th store, located in Basavakalyan. Spearheaded by local franchise owner Eshwar Raj, this new location brings Oltowns' vision of modern retail and robust B2B solutions directly to the local community. Born in Bangalore with a mission to bridge the gap between urban conveniences and rural accessibility, Oltowns is delivering a state-of-the-art supermarket experience to underserved consumers while guaranteeing unbeatable prices. Empowering Visionary Entrepreneurs Amid a $2 Trillion Retail Boom The Indian retail sector is undergoing a historic structural shift, projected to reach nearly $2 trillion by 2030, with over 60% of growth driven by Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural markets. Oltowns is strategically positioned at the forefront of this demographic shift, empowering visionary entrepreneurs like Eshwar Raj to capitalize on this massive growth.

The new Basavakalyan store exemplifies Oltowns' highly adaptable, multi-channel franchise model (available in FIFO and FICO formats), which equips partners with three distinct streams of income: * Physical Store Revenue: Direct daily retail sales from a modern, fully optimized brick-and-mortar storefront that brings the premium supermarket experience to Basavakalyan. * Online Store Revenue: Earnings captured from Oltowns' integrated e-commerce and quick-commerce platform, fulfilling digital orders for the local pin code. * B2B Wholesale Revenue: Consistent, high-volume income generated by acting as a localized supply hub, efficiently stocking nearby kirana stores and regional enterprises at bulk pricing. "Opening our 15th store is a monumental milestone for Oltowns, and we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Eshwar Raj to our growing family of community trailblazers," said M Aaqil, CEO of Oltowns. "The rapid adoption of our multi-channel models proves that when you empower ambitious entrepreneurs with the right supply chain, you don't just open a store--you uplift an entire local economy. We are inviting investors across the country to join us in capitalizing on a $2 trillion economic boom."

"I am incredibly proud to partner with Oltowns to bring this modern retail and B2B experience to Basavakalyan," said Eshwar Raj, Franchise Owner of the new location. "Our community deserves access to high-quality goods at the best prices without having to travel to major urban centers. I look forward to serving local families and supporting fellow business owners through our wholesale operations." By integrating B2C and B2B models under one unified brand and offering flexible, high-yield partnership opportunities, Oltowns is uniquely positioned to create jobs, empower local businesses, and bring the future of shopping to every corner of India. About Oltowns Established in 2024 in Bangalore, Karnataka, Oltowns--a brand under Karunadu Products India Pvt Ltd--is an innovative retail and supply chain company dedicated to modernizing commerce in rural India. By combining state-of-the-art retail environments, competitive pricing, a robust B2B wholesale network, and lucrative multi-channel franchise opportunities, Oltowns is redefining the rural retail landscape.

Media & Franchise Inquiries: * M Aaqil * Chief Executive Officer * Oltowns (Karunadu Products India Pvt Ltd) * aaqil@oltowns.in * 6363684826 * https://www.oltowns.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)