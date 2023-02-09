Omaxe Chowk to have the biggest food court in India

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Omaxe Chowk, a first-of-its-kind retail destination located in the heart of Delhi - Chandni Chowk brings the largest food court in India. Spread across one lakh sq. ft. area, the food court will have over 2,000 seating capacity.

Chandni Chowk is famous for its delicacies and rich food culture. Having India's largest food court here will further strengthen its food legacy. It will allow various brands across QSR', multiple service options, and casual dining restaurants to establish their presence. Omaxe Chowk has signed up with brands like Haldiram's, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Subway, Biryani Blues, Berco's, Nanking, Sagar Ratna, Dominos, KFC, WOW Momo's, WOW China, Hira Sweets, Wah Ji Wah, Amritsari Express, Maska, Chicago Pizza, Bonjuz, Nazeer, Jung Bahadur Kachori, Kuremal ki Kulfi, Gaya Prasad Pranthe Wale, KDH Chaat, Kunwar ji, etc. and continues to gain interest from various domestic and international F & B brands.

Jatin Goel, Director, Omaxe Ltd. said, "Omaxe Chowk is focused on facilitating a seamless and organised retail experience for visitors and shoppers. In this, one cannot forget the richness of Chandni Chowk and Old Delhi in its food legacy. Considering the same, we have created India's largest food court in Omaxe Chowk. Various brands are already onboarded with us and the food court is 80 per cent leased out. The response from the brands has been overwhelming and we are in advanced talks with a few of the key F & B brands."

According to a report by JLL, Chandni Chowk witnesses 4-6 lakh daily visitors for shopping, sightseeing, and enjoying the rich food taste available here. The establishment of such an organised food space offering a great mix of brands under one roof will further intrigue visitors and shoppers here with one-of-its-kind experiences. The mix of brands will serve the best delicacies across cuisines from Chinese, North Indian, and Mughlai to Old Delhi's famous street food at Omaxe Chowk's food court.

Envisioned as a next-gen business destination, Omaxe Chowk boasts contemporary amenities and hi-tech features. It is likely to emerge as a one-stop destination for shoppers' retail, entertainment, and food requirements. Facilitating B2B and B2C ecosystems in one place, Omaxe Chowk is thoughtfully designed with a dedicated Jewel Court and a Bridal Court on the ground and first floor, and India's largest food court on the second floor of the mall. It aims to offer a world-class experience in shopping and food.

As part of the Government's redevelopment of the Chandni Chowk project, Omaxe Chowk is being developed in the PPP model with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (formerly known as North DMC). With a hi-tech security system and a multilevel parking facility, it will have five levels of parking that can accommodate more than 2200 cars. The mall is likely to be operational soon. The proposed direct entry from Chandni Chowk metro station and no vehicle zone between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid is likely to enhance the seamless experience for visitors and shoppers in Chandni Chowk.

