NewsVoir Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19: Omaxe The Resort marked the Navratri season with a vibrant Dandiya Night alongside the unveiling of its sample flat in Sector 7, Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow, on October 16, 2026. The gathering drew approximately 500 guests for an evening of cultural performances and live entertainment while introducing potential buyers to the property's living spaces. At its core, setting the tone for the festivities, artists from Gujarat presented traditional Garba performances, bringing cultural authenticity to the occasion. Meanwhile, Bollywood dance troupes captivated the audience with energetic choreography, and live band acts enriched the programme with contemporary musical entertainment. Together, these performances created a zestful blend of folk heritage and modern celebrations, offering families and visitors an engaging way to celebrate Navratri.

Moreover, complementing the cultural line-up along with the sample flat unveiling provided interested buyers with a closer look at the home interiors. Attendees could view the layouts and visualise the possibilities of future living, gaining first-hand insight into the property's design. In this way, the presentation connected the festive atmosphere with the practical considerations of discovering a potential residence. Commenting on the initiative, Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Group, said, "Festivals bring people together through shared traditions and create opportunities to strengthen community bonds. At Omaxe, we believe that a home is closely connected to the experiences and relationships that shape everyday life. By bringing a Dandiya celebration together with the unveiling of our sample flat, we sought to create an occasion where guests could enjoy the cultural festivities while viewing our living spaces. We remain focused on building meaningful relationships with prospective residents and helping them envision their future homes."

Further, the event brought together everyone in a shared festive setting. Beyond the immediate festivities, integrating traditional performances with a property presentation added a lifestyle dimension to the occasion. This approach linked cultural expression with home discovery while offering prospective residents a more engaging way to view the project. Through initiatives that combine community involvement with property-related activities, Omaxe The Resort continues to create opportunities for interested buyers to connect with its development. By bringing together the vibrancy of Navratri and the aspirations associated with finding a future home, the Dandiya Night linked festive traditions with the experience of discovering a new address.

About Omaxe Established in 1987, Omaxe remains one of India's leading and most trusted real estate development companies. Omaxe Limited is listed on both the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and BSE Ltd. since 2007.Omaxe Group delivered approximately 140.17 million sq. ft. of real estate across 31 cities in 8 states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. Its diverse portfolio spanned residential, commercial, and integrated township projects. With over three decades of experience, Omaxe has consistently focused on delivering high-quality developments that cater to the evolving needs of urban India. Omaxe played a key role in transforming urban landscapes with iconic projects like Omaxe New Chandigarh Township, World Street in Faridabad, Omaxe Chowk in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, and Royal Residency in Ludhiana. Omaxe is also developing The Omaxe State in Dwarka, a cutting-edge mixed-use destination featuring retail, hospitality, sports, and entertainment.

With a robust land bank, innovative designs, and a vision for creating vibrant communities, Omaxe gained the trust of millions of customers and investors. Omaxe continued to set benchmarks in the real estate industry, solidifying its position as a leader in shaping the future of urban India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)