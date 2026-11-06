PNN Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 6: A legal notice slipped under the door. A retired couple trapped on a video call under a fake "digital arrest". A message a child should never have received. For millions of Indian families, moments like these begin with fear, confusion, and one question: what do we do now? Legal technology company Omilos is building the answer. Its two platforms, LegalSnaps.info and Vakeels.ai, are now live. One helps citizens understand the law. The other connects them with the right advocate and gives advocates an AI-powered workspace that returns hours to their day. Founded by technologist Suresh Jayaram, Omilos exists for one purpose: to give families back the time that legal problems take away.

When the Law Feels Out of Reach With crores of cases pending, the strain of India's legal system is felt most at home, in sleepless nights and lost workdays. Behind every headline is a family that did not know the law in time. Omilos sees three gaps: citizens learn their rights too late, they struggle to find help they can trust, and advocates lose precious hours to paperwork. "Finding the right legal help was a struggle for people close to me," said Suresh Jayaram, Founder and CEO, Omilos. "Most of us don't understand the laws that protect us and the laws that can punish us. Families carry that confusion silently. We are building Omilos so they no longer have to."

LegalSnaps.info: Know Your Rights Before You Need Them LegalSnaps.info is built on a simple belief: legal literacy should begin in the classroom, not the courtroom. It turns Indian law into short, jargon-free "snaps" on the laws that protect and the laws that punish, so families can learn on a calm day rather than in a crisis. Readers can explore by age or through a "day in your life" view of the laws they meet every day. Dedicated journeys cover cyber safety and fraud, women's rights, workers' rights and accessibility, along with child protection topics such as good touch, bad touch and the POCSO Act. Every snap names the law it relies on. When a reader needs more than information, LegalSnaps.info points them to a qualified advocate or to free legal aid through the Legal Services Authorities.

"A responsible citizen is shaped at home," said Suresh Jayaram. "Outrage fades by evening, but knowing the law protects us for life. So don't just share the outrage. Share the law." Vakeels.ai: From Confusion to the Right Counsel When awareness is not enough, Vakeels.ai helps families move from worry to action. Citizens can ask legal questions in plain language, get an early, indicative view of their situation before spending on fees, and connect with verified advocates. For advocates, Vakeels.ai works as a second brain. It brings legal research, drafting from court-ready templates, case tracking and practice management into a single workspace, so lawyers can spend more time on strategy, on clients and with their own families. Law students can use the same tools to build practical skills.

Both platforms are powered by NyayaMithra AI, the company's own model fine-tuned for Indian law and designed to support professional judgement, not replace it. Because legal matters are deeply personal, privacy is built into their foundation. "In law, a confident wrong answer is dangerous," explained Suresh Jayaram. "That is why NyayaMithra shows the Acts and sections behind every answer. Trust has to be earned, one verified answer at a time." A Team Rooted in Technology and the Law Omilos is led by Founder and CEO Suresh Jayaram, who brings more than two decades of technology leadership. He spent over 15 years in the West at Microsoft, PayPal, Deloitte and Florida Blue, building large-scale data platforms and, more recently, generative AI systems. An HEC Paris alumnus, he has completed executive program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Oxford's Saïd Business School.

He is supported by a leadership team comprising Lokesh L, Chief Operating Officer; Prasad Kurri, Chief Technology Officer; Ravi Kumar Kousik, Director of Sales and Marketing; Raju Kunaparaju, Director of Product Engineering; and Anupama Reddy, Director of Infrastructure. Omilos is guided by an advisory board drawn from the bench and the bar. Its mentors are Justice (Retd) V. Gopala Gowda, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India and former Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, and V. Sudhish Pai, Senior Advocate and constitutional law scholar. Shiva Kamireddy, Founder and Managing Partner of VERILAW, serves as an advisor. Together, they keep every Omilos product grounded in the realities of legal practice.

Founder-Funded and Ready to Scale Omilos has been founder-funded to date. With both platforms live and, in the market, the company is now seeking strategic partners and investors to expand across more Indian languages, regions and communities. "Justice should not cost a family its peace," said Suresh Jayaram. "We have built the foundation. Now we want to reach every household and every advocate who needs it." About Omilos Omilos Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a Bengaluru-based legal technology company building AI-native platforms, including LegalSnaps.info and Vakeels.ai, for citizens, advocates and law students. Learn more at support@omilos.ai (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)