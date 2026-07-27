VMPL Noida (Uttar Pradesh) / New Delhi [India], July 27: OmniCard (Eroute Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), the RBI-licensed AIpowered Business Fintech OS for corporate spend management, today announced the launch of India's first Flexi Benefits Basket on UPI -- a single, employee-controlled benefits wallet that works across multiple taxefficient benefit categories and pays anywhere UPI is accepted. While recent industry launches have brought UPI to standalone meal cards, OmniCard's Flexi Benefits Basket goes a structural step further: employees allocate their benefits allowance across meal, fuel, telecom, books & periodicals, gadgets, and other eligible categories -- and spend each through simple UPI scan-andpay at the merchants they already use every day, from office canteens and food delivery apps to fuel stations and bookstores.

Why now: the 2026 tax reset Under the Income-tax Rules, 2026 notified by the CBDT (effective April 1, 2026), the tax-free limit on employer-provided meals has been raised from ₹50 to ₹200 per meal -- available under both the old and new tax regimes, subject to prescribed conditions. That alone allows employees to receive up to ₹1,05,600 annually as a tax-free meal benefit. OmniCard's Flexi Benefits Basket extends this logic across the full range of eligible benefit categories -- for example, telecom (₹36,000) and books & periodicals (₹50,000) as typically structured -- enabling total annual tax-free benefits beyond ₹2,00,000 per employee, structured within CTC at zero additional cost to the employer.

What employees and employers get - True choice: Employees decide how their benefits allowance is split across categories -- not a fixed bucket pushed by HR. - UPI everywhere: Scan-and-pay at 60 million+ UPI-accepting merchants; no closed-loop card networks, no "sorry, we don't accept this card here." - Category-level controls: Merchant-category (MCC) based spend controls ensure each rupee is used only for its eligible category, keeping the tax exemption compliant and audit-ready. - Physical + virtual cards: Issued instantly, with full digital KYC. - One dashboard for HR & finance: Centralised issuance, loading, allocation rules, real-time transaction visibility and reporting across the entire workforce.

- RBI-licensed rails: Issued directly by OmniCard under its own RBI Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) license -- not a reseller program. Built on India's proven UPI-for-business stack The Flexi Benefits Basket is not OmniCard's first UPI act -- it is the newest use case on a business-UPI stack already running at scale. OmniCard pioneered UPI payments on business wallets, and some of India's largest enterprises already run expense management, fleet and fuel management, and petty cash on OmniCard UPI every day. Employee benefits now join that family -- the same rails, spend controls and real-time visibility that enterprises trust for business payments, extended to what employees value most.

Leadership perspective "Meal cards on UPI were step one. We asked a bigger question -- why should employees get benefits in boxes someone else designed? With the Flexi Benefits Basket on UPI, every employee decides how their benefit rupees are allocated, and spends them as easily as they pay for their morning chai. Employers deliver more take-home value at zero extra cost, with compliance built into the rails. That's what benefits should have been all along -- flexible, tax-smart, and accepted everywhere money is," said Abhishek Saxena, MD & CEO and Co-Founder, OmniCard. "The engineering breakthrough here is deceptively simple to use: multiple benefit wallets, one UPI scan. An employee scans any UPI QR code, selects the wallet they want to pay from -- meal, fuel, telecom or any other basket -- and completes the payment in seconds. Behind that single scan sits our RBI-licensed PPI stack routing each transaction to the right wallet with category-level controls applied in real time. No separate cards, no separate apps, no separate QR codes -- just one scan and the right benefit, every time," said Abhinav Saxena, Co-Founder, OmniCard.

Availability and partnerships The Flexi Benefits Basket on UPI is available to OmniCard's enterprise, mid-corporate and SME clients starting today, with same-day rollout to entire workforces through full digital onboarding. OmniCard is also opening the Flexi Benefits Basket to partners. HRMS and payroll platforms, benefits and compensation consultants, staffing companies, banks and other ecosystem players can embed or distribute the Flexi Benefits Basket for their client workforces through API-based integration with OmniCard's UPI stack. Partnership inquiries may be directed to the contact below. About OmniCard OmniCard (Eroute Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) is an RBI-licensed Prepaid Payment Instrument issuer, a pioneer of UPI-powered business payments, and India's AI-powered Business Fintech OS for corporate spend management. Trusted by 1,000+ businesses including McDonald's and Patanjali, OmniCard powers employee benefits, expense management, fleet and fuel management, petty cash, business payments and spend analytics on UPI for enterprises, mid-corporates and SMEs across India.

For media and partnership inquiries: Abhinay Kumar | abhinay.k@omnicard.in | +91-8800644740 | www.omnicard.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)