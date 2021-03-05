On International Women's Day, Dr Batra's shines a spotlight on women's health

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): To raise awareness on the importance of Women's Health, Dr Batra's opens its doors to all women this International Women's Day.
The largest homeopathy chain in the world, Dr Batra's offers free consultation and 50 per cent off on homeopathic treatment.
Between March 6th to 8th, women can book an appointment at any of the over 200 (https://clinics.drbatras.com) across India and avail of homeopathic medical expertise.
"Women, often put their families first and suffer silently through a lot of health issues. Whether she is saving for a rainy day or dealing with financial limitations, she often puts off her health complaints like back pain, headaches, (https://www.drbatras.com/leucorrhoea) irregular menses and even mental health. These issues might seem small but could be extremely debilitating when ignored. We, at Dr Batra's, strongly believe that to create a healthy India, we need to safeguard the health of its women. Homeopathy is safe, natural and cost-effective and has solutions for all women's health issues," said Dr Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient & Founder, Dr Batra's Group of Companies on the initiative.
