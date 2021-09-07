On the third anniversary of the Supreme Court's 377 judgment, Lotus Visual Productions commemorate with a story of love and its power

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On 6 September 2018, the Supreme Court of India read down Section 377 and paved the way for further advocacy and equality for the LGBTQ+ community.
Three years down the line, the battle to get marriage rights is still on. The LGBTQ+ community still struggles for social acceptance and fights the stigma.
To commemorate the 2018 judgment, Lotus Visual Productions - a production house that focuses on bringing stories of the South Asian queer experiences to the screen - has partnered with E02 Exp and a host of talented artists, including songwriter Nishant Nagar aka Khwaab and indie artist Raghav Meattle to present Parchayi, a sweet love story of two people in a small village. The video has been directed by Gaurav Gupta.
The short 3 minutes video beautifully tells the tale of two guys falling in love, separating because of society but having the courage to be together again. The pure emotions and the mesmerizing song are a perfect dedication to the long battle against 377. For Parchayi, Humans of Queer and Keshav Suri Foundation have also come on board as media partners.
This is Lotus Visual Production's first work of such kind. Before this, Lotus Visual Productions, led by Neeraj Churi, has done critically acclaimed shorts and feature films that have been part of hundreds of film festivals across the globe.
Some of the notable works include Sheer Qorma (2021), starring Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, and Swara Bhaskar; Evening Shadows (winner of 24 International awards), Sisak (winner 59 international awards), and U Ushacha (winner 8 international awards).
Lotus Visual Productions also sponsors the QDrishti Film Grant through the prestigious Kashish International Queer Film Festival and funds promising and emerging queer filmmakers. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZDuI8k7qRY) Watch the video here.
