On World Health Day, Okinawa encouraged people to switch to electric vehicles for a healthier future

New Delhi, [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of World Health Day, Okinawa Autotech brought attention to the significant impact that switching to Electric Vehicles (EVs) can have on the environment and ultimately lead to healthier lives. Urging people to put health first and choose smart electric vehicles in place of ICE vehicles, the company introduced a toll-free number to address the queries and bust the myths around the adoption of EVs in India.
A trip to Okinawa Islands in Japan is what inspired the Founder - Jeetender Sharma to look at manufacturing Electric Vehicles. The people of Okinawa island are known to have the longest life spans in the world - thanks to close-to-zero pollution. The company - Okinawa Autotech, hence, was born with the sole vision of creating a healthy environment where people's life expectancy can improve. On this important day, Okinawa urges people across the country to switch to smart e-vehicles. The initiative will educate the end-user and businesses on the usage and benefits of Electric Vehicles for a better tomorrow.
"India is currently home to 35 of the world's 50 most polluted cities, according to IQAir's 2020 World Air Quality Report. e-mobility could be the answer to reducing the pollution levels significantly. Given that 80 per cent of this market comprises 2-wheelers, it is highly important that we as consumers realise that the onus to create a greener environment is on each one of us. By switching to electric vehicles, we can not only save our costs in the long run, but at the same time, create a much larger impact on the environment," says Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech.
Through this campaign, we intend to understand the customer perception and make them aware about the multiple social benefits of switching to emobility.
Okinawa is planning to create a sustainable program for reaching a wide range of prospective end customers through toll-free numbers 044-61660460, where anyone can reach out to the company through this no. and inquire about the products and benefits of switching to Electric vehicles. Currently, the company has six electric scooters in its portfolio in the price range of Rs. 50,000 to Rs 1.14 lakh. These are a mix of Li-ion Slow Speed and Li-ion High-Speed Scooters. This year, Okinawa is also planning to launch 2 more new high-speed two-wheelers.
