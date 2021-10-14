On World Sight Day, Titan Eyeplus initiates eye screening for 10 million Indians to enable a lifetime of clear sight for all

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The unprecedented circumstances of the past year brought on by the pandemic have given rise to multiple eye-related issues.

With the sharp increase in screen time due to virtual education and meetings, prolonged work from home hours, as well as entertainment, eye health has been on a steep decline.

There are various other factors, additionally, which causes reduced eyesight such as diabetes, eye trauma, cataracts or glaucoma. Globally, over (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/blindness-and-visual-impairment#:~:text=Globally%2C%20at%20least%202.2%20billion,has%20yet%20to%20be%20addressed.) 2.2 billion individuals suffer from vision impairment, and in almost half the cases the problems have yet to be addressed, or could have been prevented by early detection and timely intervention.

This year, as the world observes World Sight Day on 14 October, an annual day of awareness on blindness and vision impairment, Titan Eyeplus reaffirms its commitment towards increasing general awareness around eye health. They are kick starting an initiative to encourage mass eye screening through a simple test, known as Duochrome test.

Through this initiative, Titan Eyeplus intends to familiarize users about their eyesight and offer insights into whether they need vision correction. While doing so, they aim to achieve a World Record for conducting 10 million digital eye screenings within a span of two months.

The brand also launched a digital video with Ayushmann Khurrana their brand ambassador for encouraging everyone to get Free Online Eye Screening - World Sight Day. Watch it here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yVkvVFId48)

Saumen Bhaumik, CEO, Eyewear Division, Titan Company Limited sharing his vision behind the initiative commented, "In a country of 1.3 billion, 550 M suffer from vision problems of which only 1/3rd have adopted some solution. Access & awareness continue to remain the key concern resulting in low adoption. In a recent study done in Bangalore where we reached out to over 11,000 people, the result was even more shocking. 58% of these people needed vision correction but only 36% were users or aware of this requirement. To address this lack of awareness, we have created a simple, accessible and self-administrable screening. We have digitized one of the 20-step-eye-test that we conduct at Titan Eyeplus known as Duochrome test. As we approach World Sight Day, let this be a baby step towards "India with Clear Sight"."

The onslaught of COVID-19 has also led to an increase in screen-time for people across ages and has been a major contributing factor in declining eye health and increasing incidence of myopia. Eye care and eye health has become even more of a necessity and Titan Eyeplus hopes to encourage and motivate as many consumers as possible to pay attention to their eyes.

Titan Eyeplus is India's leading optical retail chain with over 558 stores across 229 cities and towns. The eyewear store hosts a variety of over 1000 frames and sunglasses from 40+ brands like Titan, Fastrack, RayBan, Vogue, Oakley, Tommy Hilfiger and premium brands like Cartier, Dior, among many others.

Titan Eyeplus stores offer customized range of lenses for every prescription power and lifestyle need. Stylish frames start from Rs. 599, while high-quality lenses start at Rs. 395, making it the ultimate shopping destination for all budgets. Contact lenses from Bausch and Lomb, Alcon Ciba Vision, and J & J are also available.

Titan Eyeplus has constantly been pushing the edge on innovation and has recently launched audio & video sunglasses at an aggressive price of 3499 and 5999 respectively. Titan has also launched a breakthrough in lens technology in the form of ClearSight lenses which offers unparalleled clarity and durability, as tested by Colts Laboratory, US. Flip-on an eyewear product that combines spectacles and sunglasses into one, making it an affordable and convenient option for the bespectacled to step out and powered Titan sunglasses have been other innovations brought to the customers by Titan Eyeplus. Core differentiations of Titan Eyeplus is their zero error, free eye test by optometrists trained and certified by Sankara Nethralaya and their award-winning customer service.

