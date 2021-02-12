Once Upon A Trunk starts Valentine's Day campaign 'LOV FOR ALL' to support self-love

You would like to read
- ABB India launches LV motors on its e-commerce platform
- StoreHippo launches best-in-class e-commerce integrations to expand its global footprint
- IHD Marketplace to open channels of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment supplies in Zimbabwe
- IHD Marketplace to open channels of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment supplies in Zimbabwe
- Dr Shriyans Jain, Third-Gen Medico And A Gifted Healer
New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): This Valentine's, Once Upon A Trunk, a woman's oriented fashion e-marketplace, celebrates and embraces women of all shapes, sizes, colour and dynamics through its new campaign 'LOV FOR ALL'. The campaign intends to spread the message of self-love and urges women to love themselves endlessly.
'LOV FOR ALL' campaign is live on the brand's website and social media platforms and encourages women to love themselves a little more and gift themselves an entire entourage of affection, warmth and care. Through this campaign Once Upon A Trunk rejoices love in the truest and intimate manner.
"As a women-centric fashion platform, we stand with women and always have their backs. We truly believe that self-love is a state of appreciation for every woman and it is utmost important for each lady to put herself in the number one position in her life and love oneself unconditionally. Through this campaign we would like to celebrate womanhood," said Shivaani Jain, Co-founder Once Upon A Trunk.
As a part of the campaign, Once Upon A Trunk is running up to 75 per cent of discount on its website for the special Valentine's Day collection which includes products for every woman ranging from tops to dresses to jewellery to lots more.
Website Link - (https://www.onceuponatrunk.com)
Once Upon A Trunk, a venture of Shivaani Jain and Saanchi Jain, is an e-commerce marketplace that exhibits the collections of homegrown indigenous designers and brands in India at affordable prices. Based in Delhi, the platform was launched in 2015 with a vision to become the fastest homegrown designer-wear delivery e-retailer. The portal caters to the fashion aspirations of women in the age group of 25 - 45 years.
The online portal reaches out to 22,000+ pin codes of metropolitan and tier 1 cities. Notching up the fashion quotient in the market, Once Upon A Trunk has been manifesting designers' true potential and offering the customers a vast range of apparel, jewellery, home decor and kidswear. Delivering to the farthest of regions, the platform is catering to the audience across the maps and further envisions to reach out to tier 2 and tier 3 cities in the near future.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor