Once Upon A Trunk starts Valentine's Day campaign 'LOV FOR ALL' to support self-love

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): This Valentine's, Once Upon A Trunk, a woman's oriented fashion e-marketplace, celebrates and embraces women of all shapes, sizes, colour and dynamics through its new campaign 'LOV FOR ALL'. The campaign intends to spread the message of self-love and urges women to love themselves endlessly.

'LOV FOR ALL' campaign is live on the brand's website and social media platforms and encourages women to love themselves a little more and gift themselves an entire entourage of affection, warmth and care. Through this campaign Once Upon A Trunk rejoices love in the truest and intimate manner.

"As a women-centric fashion platform, we stand with women and always have their backs. We truly believe that self-love is a state of appreciation for every woman and it is utmost important for each lady to put herself in the number one position in her life and love oneself unconditionally. Through this campaign we would like to celebrate womanhood," said Shivaani Jain, Co-founder Once Upon A Trunk.

As a part of the campaign, Once Upon A Trunk is running up to 75 per cent of discount on its website for the special Valentine's Day collection which includes products for every woman ranging from tops to dresses to jewellery to lots more.

Website Link - (https://www.onceuponatrunk.com)

Once Upon A Trunk, a venture of Shivaani Jain and Saanchi Jain, is an e-commerce marketplace that exhibits the collections of homegrown indigenous designers and brands in India at affordable prices. Based in Delhi, the platform was launched in 2015 with a vision to become the fastest homegrown designer-wear delivery e-retailer. The portal caters to the fashion aspirations of women in the age group of 25 - 45 years.

The online portal reaches out to 22,000+ pin codes of metropolitan and tier 1 cities. Notching up the fashion quotient in the market, Once Upon A Trunk has been manifesting designers' true potential and offering the customers a vast range of apparel, jewellery, home decor and kidswear. Delivering to the farthest of regions, the platform is catering to the audience across the maps and further envisions to reach out to tier 2 and tier 3 cities in the near future.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)