One Electric® becomes first Indian EV (2W) Company to launch its Made in India Motorcycle in Africa, also enters e-commerce segment in India

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): After launching India's fastest electric motorcycle, One Electric today announced that deliveries and registrations of their flagship electric motorcycle, KRIDN®, have started in Kenya, with 4 more African countries to open soon.

Gaurav Uppal, CEO One Electric said, "We are proud to share that our Made in India 'KRIDN' E motorcycle, is now making waves globally. We have designed 'KRIDN' for tough road conditions, heavy loading and high temperatures, which answers the needs of African, Indian and South American markets. We are probably the first Indian EV (2W) company, to design, build, manufacture and export our EV's to Africa, challenging the Chinese companies dominance. The robust structure, comfortable seats, metal body and high power/speed is exactly what replaces the stock petrol motorcycles. In Africa, motorcycles are a very important part of the transport system and we are striving to become a serious player in that market."

The company is prioritizing exports at par to its India market operations, since it believes that their Made in India KRIDN E motorcycle, truly has a global potential. After Africa, the company is planning to enter the European and South American market in 2022.

"Keeping export markets at par with India is a strategic decision we have taken based on a global vision for KRIDN. One of the reasons is lower price point resistance. However more importantly, we believe that having a bigger market base globally, will help us grow at a much faster rate, in terms of both numbers and product evolution. Our first year target for exports is 3000 units."

Abhijeet Shah, CTO, further adds, "Along with the exciting developments in the exports market, we have also successfully completed multi city trials for the E-commerce segment with one of India's largest players. This added with the sudden increase in B2C demand has forced us to prepone our plans for setting up a large scale manufacturing facility. We are currently exploring options in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra for our facility. We are planning to move quickly and start production from the new facility by end of this year."

One Electric has been receiving a tremendous response from dealerships across India. However the company has decided to move forward with a mix of Exports, B2B and B2C for its sales. Therefore, One Electric is working with its select 25 dealerships across 6 states for the time being and is not expanding its dealership network for the time being.

