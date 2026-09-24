PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: The festive season brings people together across homes, neighbourhoods and shared spaces, creating multiple occasions for community celebrations. Reflecting this inclusive spirit, Coca-Cola India is bringing its diverse beverage portfolio closer to consumers, offering refreshment and hydration across the occasions that shape their festive experience. This year, Coca-Cola India, together with its bottling partner Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), is significantly scaling its festive presence across Maharashtra and other states. The initiative brings together a wide network of festive partnerships and local touchpoints, including festive pandals and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), while strengthening engagement with neighbourhood markets, eateries and other key locations.

The festive journey also extends from in-store to at-home occasions, with consumers able to access beverages through neighbourhood retailers, retail and trade partners and quick-commerce platforms. With affordable pack choices and a strong retail and distribution network, supported by cooling infrastructure and last-mile availability, consumers will have easy access to chilled beverages, whether they are pandal hopping, sharing a meal, gathering at home or looking for refreshment on the go. Desmond Nikhil D'Souza, Vice President - Integrated Operations (HCCB) & Commercial, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, said, "The festive season has a special significance across Maharashtra, bringing people together through traditions, shared experiences and a strong sense of togetherness. We're honoured to play a small role in these moments by keeping consumers refreshed and creating engaging experiences across the different ways they celebrate - at home, over shared meals or on the go. Backed by the strength of our bottling partners and retail ecosystem, our focus is on making refreshment accessible, while also creating economic opportunities for local vendors and retailers."

Vinay Nair, Chief Commercial Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), said, "Maharashtra's vibrant festive season brings communities, neighbourhood businesses and local markets together in a unique way. Our manufacturing and distribution capabilities, strengthened by a robust last-mile retail network, help ensure seamless availability of Coca-Cola's beverages across the state. Beyond availability, we remain focused on strengthening the wider retail and supply chain ecosystem, supporting the local businesses and partners that play an integral role in these celebrations." The initiative also builds on Coca-Cola India's 'Locally Yours' campaign, with neighbourhood retailers forming an important part of this wider network of touchpoints and helping make beverages conveniently accessible during the festive period.

Extending their efforts beyond refreshment, Coca-Cola India and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages are partnering with pandals on used PET bottle collection initiatives and bringing discarded materials back to life through upcycled street art. Additionally, in association with street artists Doodle Mapuls, bottle caps and labels have been transformed into a 'Waste to Wonder' live art, giving discarded materials a new creative expression. These initiatives encourage collective responsibility while supporting the recovery and recycling of used PET bottles during the festive season. Through these initiatives, Coca-Cola India continues to bring together refreshment, community and local partnerships, making its beverages accessible, while supporting the neighbourhood businesses that help bring celebrations to life.

About Coca-Cola: Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rimzim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of over six million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities, and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain. Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)