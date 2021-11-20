One Moto's Launch in India turns out to be tremendous success

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the stupendous response to the Launch especially for dealerships, One Moto has made a grand entry in India.

One Moto has launched its vehicles for booking in India on the 18th of November 2021 in a Virtual Launch presided by the One Moto Global CEO, Adam Ridgeway, and the Indian founders Muzammil Riyaz & Sameer Moidin.

The event was graced by representatives from Telangana automotive department, British High Commissioner office, and a special message from Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary IT & IC Department, Telangana Government.

The event has amassed huge interest among dealers and customers from all parts of India reflecting the enthusiasm among the Indian consumers regarding EV's. In an already crowded market of EV's, the One Moto EV's stands out with its unique features of Apps integrated with the vehicle providing Real-Time updates, High performance per charge, Speed, Unique Colors etc. and is poised to challenge existing EVs like Ola, Ather, Simple Energy and others.

Enquiries have been pouring to the One Moto India team that are swamped with bookings, Dealerships, and Investors keen to jump on the Smart EV bandwagon. The company has also announced that it has plans to further introduce more models in the coming months along with its Experiences Hub launches in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mangalore and Mumbai. The event was also composed of a Q & A session that answered most of the general queries and information regarding the vehicles.

Bookings are now being accepted on the One Moto India website(https://india.one-moto.com/) for dealership enquires email can be sent to dealership-india@one-moto.com and for any sales indiasales@one-moto.com, the estimated time for delivery is around 60 days form the date of booking.

With the positive response received at the announcement of its entry to India, the One Moto Team is confident to deliver the promised elegance and technology. It has furthered the company to heavily develop its R & D to continuously improvise and modernize with the demands of the customer. Having previously won several awards internationally has inspired the company further to be bolder with the pricing and the design. With plans in the pipeline for Battery charging stations, One Moto aims to create a complete package to the user that is smooth and tech savvy.

With the excitement build up since its introduction coming to reality, multiple state governments are in talk for opportunities to expand their sustainability profile and EV's are a step closer. One moto is at an advance level of talks with Telangana government to establish a manufacturing plant in Telangana. Among more initiatives is also the actualizing of a Battery Charging/Swapping network across cities all over the country to provide ease of use to commuters and leading to smooth riding experience. The EV's have been tested for the most stringent Safety measures, Performance indicators and Speed tests to ensure all quality procedures are in place.

