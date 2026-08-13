VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: One Point One Solutions Limited, an AI-powered customer experience and enterprise operations company, reported a sharp 129.4 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to Rs 158.32 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, marking its first full quarter with Netcom BCC consolidated into its financials. The company's EBITDA rose 91.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 39.38 crore, while profit after tax increased 72.8 per cent to Rs 16.31 crore. Revenue also grew 64.6 per cent sequentially from Rs 96.20 crore in Q4 FY26. The performance reflects the scaling of what the company describes as its two growth engines, its global human-services business and its agentic AI platform ResolX.

The Netcom BCC acquisition has strengthened One Point One's nearshore delivery capabilities across Costa Rica, Colombia and Panama, while deepening its presence in banking and financial services across the Americas. The USD 33.37 million acquisition, completed earlier this year, was positioned as a key step in the company's global AI-first expansion strategy. At the same time, ResolX is expanding the company's presence in enterprise AI. The platform ended Q1 FY27 with 12 live deployments across seven enterprise clients spanning insurance, aviation, banking, automotive and digital assets. More than 150,000 resolutions have been delivered across deployments, with the company reporting efficiency gains of over 40 per cent.

"Q1 FY27 is the first quarter in which both of our growth engines are visible at full scale, global human services, now deepened by Netcom BCC, and agentic AI through ResolX; and revenue has more than doubled year-on-year as a result," said Akshay Chhabra, Chairman and Managing Director, One Point One Solutions. "Our focus is disciplined: automate the routine, elevate the human, and be accountable for resolution, not activity." Looking ahead, One Point One Solutions is targeting approximately 2X year-on-year revenue growth in FY27, while maintaining its operating metrics. The company plans to deepen the integration of AI across its global delivery network, expand ResolX deployments and build on its multi-shore model to serve enterprises across India, the Middle East, the US and Latin America.

The company has also outlined a longer-term inorganic growth roadmap, with plans to pursue two to three strategic acquisitions over the next three to four years to strengthen domain expertise, geographic reach and AI-led capabilities. With more than 8,000 professionals and a global delivery footprint, One Point One Solutions is positioning the combination of human expertise, agentic AI and global operations as the foundation for its next phase of growth. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)