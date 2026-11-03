VMPL New Delhi [India], November 3: The 13th edition of the One Purpos India Forum (OPIF) 2026, organised by CSRBOX from 26 to 28 October at Hotel Pullman, New Delhi, brought India's diverse development ecosystem together under one roof. Leaders and stakeholders from across the country, from Nagaland to Delhi to Assam to Rajasthan, came together across government, business, philanthropy, civil society, sustainability and technology to advance collaboration on India's development priorities. Convening India's largest forum on CSR, sustainability, philanthropy and government convergence, OPIF welcomed more than 2,600 delegates for 70+ sessions featuring 310+ speakers. The forum brought together 620+ CSR and ESG leaders and 30+ IAS officers, alongside representatives from across the development ecosystem.

Formerly known as the India CSR & ESG Summit, OPIF builds on CSRBOX's 12-year legacy of convening India's CSR and ESG ecosystem. Its expanded focus reflects the growth of the Purpose Economy and the importance of cross-sector partnerships in advancing social, environmental and economic development. Sharing the broader vision behind the forum, Bhomik Shah, Founder and CEO, CSRBOX, said: "India's development priorities are interconnected, and addressing them requires us to move beyond working in silos. The next phase of the Purpose Economy will depend on how effectively government, corporates, philanthropy, civil society and technology come together to turn shared priorities into practical, scalable solutions. OPIF is an extension of CSRBOX's 12-year journey of bringing the impact ecosystem together, creating a platform for meaningful dialogue, knowledge exchange and collaboration. Our focus must now be on strengthening these partnerships and translating collective intent into lasting impact for communities and the nation."

The programme opened with the India Water & Rivers Forum (IWRF), bringing together government representatives, water experts and youth leaders to discuss water security and river resilience. The forum featured Shri Swatantra Dev Singh, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister for Jal Shakti and Flood Control, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Shri Ashish Umadevi Nandkishore Jaiswal, Hon'ble Minister of State for Finance and Planning, Agriculture, Relief and Rehabilitation, Law and Judiciary, and Labour, Government of Maharashtra; Smt. Meghana Bordikar, Hon'ble Minister of State for Water Supply and Sanitation, Government of Maharashtra; Shri Bharat Lal, former Secretary General and CEO of the National Human Rights Commission of India and former Mission Director of the Jal Jeevan Mission; and Mr. Jason Morrison, President of the Pacific Institute and Head of the CEO Water Mandate. Youth leaders also shared perspectives on how young people can amplify community voices and contribute to water and river resilience.

The One Purpos India Forum was inaugurated by Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra; Dr. Neiphiu Rio, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Nagaland; and Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon'ble Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The inaugural session also marked the launch of the 12th India CSR Outlook Report 2026, titled From ₹5,500 Cr to ₹30,000 Cr: The CSR Journey of 301 Companies. Released by CSRBOX, the report analyses the CSR disclosures of 301 large listed companies and traces the growth and changing priorities of India's corporate social responsibility ecosystem. Together, these companies account for nearly 40% of India's CSR expenditure, while representing approximately 1.5% of CSR-contributing companies.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Smt. Rekha Gupta said: "Platforms like the One Purpos India Forum play an important role in bringing together government, industry and civil society to work towards shared development priorities. India's CSR ecosystem has immense potential to contribute to nation-building, and it is important that corporate resources, innovation and collective expertise are channelled towards meaningful social impact. I appreciate CSRBOX for organising the One Purpos India Forum 2026 and for its continued efforts towards strengthening the CSR ecosystem by facilitating collaboration, encouraging dialogue and connecting stakeholders across sectors. Such platforms can help transform collective intent into meaningful action and contribute to building a more inclusive and developed India."

The forum's masterclasses offered practical, expert-led learning on key priorities across the Purpose Economy. Led by organisations including IORA Ecological Solutions, WELL Labs, J-PAL South Asia, NSE Social Stock Exchange, Atlassian, Ford, Impact Practice by CSRBOX and JPMorganChase, the sessions explored ecological restoration, community-led water security, evidence-informed CSR funding, Social Stock Exchange readiness, corporate volunteering, lessons from impact evaluations and the responsible use of AI for social impact. The Purpose Expo brought organisations and social enterprises together to showcase solutions, initiatives and innovations addressing India's development priorities. It gave participants the opportunity to engage with exhibitors, explore emerging approaches and build connections across the CSR, sustainability and social impact ecosystem.

At the valedictory session, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Hon'ble Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Minister of Rural Development, Government of India, emphasised that CSR extends beyond regulatory compliance and reflects a broader responsibility towards society and those in need. Speaking about equitable access to resources and shared prosperity, he said: "To live is to give life to others. And CSR is an expression of that happiness." The forum concluded with the Doing Good for Bharat Awards, celebrating changemakers across six categories: Environmental Stewardship, ESG and Sustainability; Social Responsibility; Start-ups and Social Enterprises; Grassroots Organisations; Philanthropy Organisations and Individuals; and Governance and Public Services.

As OPIF 2026 concluded, it reaffirmed a shared commitment to move The Way Forward, Together turning collaboration across sectors into sustained, collective action for a more inclusive and sustainable India. About One Purpos India Forum One Purpos India Forum (OPIF), organised by CSRBOX, is a national platform that brings together stakeholders across government, corporate social responsibility, ESG, sustainability, philanthropy, public policy, social innovation and technology to advance India's Purpose Economy. Building on CSRBOX's legacy of convening the CSR and ESG ecosystem, OPIF creates opportunities for dialogue, knowledge exchange and collaboration around the country's social, environmental and economic development priorities. About CSRBOX CSRBOX is an impact-focused organisation working at the intersection of business, government, civil society and communities. Through research, advisory, technology, programme implementation and ecosystem-building, CSRBOX works with stakeholders to strengthen development initiatives and support measurable social impact.

Media Contact: Name: Garima Nema Designation: Manager - Impact Communications, CSRBOX Email: garima.nema@bharatcares.org (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)