Online entertainment news portal The Best of Otaku is all set to launch Hindi content to woo Indian visitors

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI/ATK): One of India's leading web portals for delivering world-class reviews and insights, (https://thebestofotaku.com) The Best Of Otaku is set to enter into the Hindi news genre with the launch of a new platform dedicated to the diversified audiences of the nation.
Currently, the Hindi news sector is very small with few players dominating the sector.
Therefore, the platform will enable people to enjoy unlimited content that is authentic and reliable. The platform, the company claims, will enable the viewers, readers, and visitors across the globe to get useful and value-added information and trivia related to the entertainment arena.
The pandemic has forced people to switch to online modes for consuming news that is authentic yet credible. The Best Of Otaku will pioneer a new revolution by making news accessible for all and empowering crores of Hindi-speaking viewers. Our overarching vision is to help all the viewers, readers, and visitors across the globe to get Useful and Value addition information and trivia related to the entertainment Arena. We constantly strive to be the most reliable and responsive platform for the Otaku, Anime, and the Entertainment world at large".
The Best Of Otaku is one of India's fastest growing media-tech companies that deliver world-class reviews, alerts, news, and updates of the best and choicest Anime, TV shows, Animation, TV Series, Web series, Sitcoms, and much more. Their USP lies in Variation (covering different Content pieces of Entertainment, namely anime, animation, TV series, Sitcoms, Web series, and much more). Their dedicated and enthusiastic team comprises expert writers who are well versed with all the Anime and entertainment world trivia, information, and updates. The platform leaves no stone unturned to get information from sure-shot sources and presents it to you in the most recent and presentable format.
