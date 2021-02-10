Online K-Shop Korikart empowers SMB retailers to reach new heights

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): In an endeavour to unlock growth for small-medium retailers and simultaneously up the K-game in India, Korikart, India's leading one-stop online store for Korean products, announced a shop-in-shop structure benefitting both parties involved. Living up to its promise of delivering fine-quality Korean products ranging from Beauty, Skincare, Food, Fashion, Home, Kitchen etc. this Delhi based brand is now set to expand by partnering with these retailers, offering them new business opportunities.

The brand which is known to import all authentic products from Korea and sell through its website is inviting small, medium, large business set-ups to purchase from Korikart at an affordable price and sell the products at a premium. With 23 shop-in-shop set-ups in Delhi/NCR, Korikart has already set foot in the market helping retailers to start their businesses and earn a handsome sum.

With a sharp pan India delivery network, Korikart aims to provide door-step delivery to the sellers clubbed with lucrative delivery offers. The delivery charges vary as per the cost of the consignment and give an opportunity to the seller to make extra profits on the purchase. Delivery charges for any consignment costing 1 lakh or above to be borne by the brand. Subsequently, for a consignment costing Rs 50,000, the delivery charge would be half-and-half and for a consignment costing below Rs 50,000, the delivery charge would be borne by the seller.

"Our goal is to capture both online and offline growth opportunities for Korikart and what better time than this to execute this. With the fear of the pandemic subsiding and people looking for avenues to get the business back in shape, we would like to join hands with small and medium retailers and ensure our K-products get a display shelf all across India. With this step, we are aiming to grow in a big way and also help others grow along with us by offering amazing business and growth propositions," says Seo Youngdoo, CEO and Founder, Korikart.

The brand has laid down a simple process of association for the ease of the sellers. An interested retailer can log in to the Shop-in-Shop section on the website and fill in the required details, followed by which a Korikart's representative would contact within 24 hours to take the deal ahead.

Korikart is a one-stop online store that provides multiple Korean products in India. It's a multi-brand store that has been designed to meet the growing needs of the customers in India who are looking forward to acquiring Korean quality products. It is also the first e-commerce platform to introduce video e-commerce. The brand's USP includes catering to its patrons with K-Beauty products along with providing them a visual demonstration of the products through various videos. Korikart's dynamic team regularly uploads videos providing complete guidance of the usage of the products they sell. It is one of the rare e-commerce platforms that not just aims at selling the products but also ensures that people are completely satisfied before buying. Korikart offers all kinds of food, cosmetics, and fashion and lifestyle products directly imported from Korea without the involvement of any middlemen. The Korean e-commerce platform offers an array of brands like The Saem, Plan 36.5, Jin Ramen, Mustaev, The Face Shop, Innisfree, Etude House to name a few.

