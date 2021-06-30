Online shopping platform 'Jyo Shop' dominates the global markets with its old school hand-embroidered products

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI/PNN): The different brands from different industries demand modern timelessness in terms of art and creativity. However, nothing beats the essence of preserving a country's heritage and taking it on a global level.
Bringing the ancient heritage of India with its exclusive hand-embroidered products, the online shopping brand 'Jyo Shop' has designed various fashion accessories and apparel that are a treat to everyone's eyes. The founder of Jyo Shop, Jyoti Das, is an alumnus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology.
Jyoti has also learned Gemmology from Belgium. The online shopping portal is a reflection of her artwork that has got an aesthetically universal appeal from one and all. With some of the finest designs, the products designed by the artisans are kept in mind with the persona of a woman coming from different walks of life. The exquisite fashion brand has the vision to create a global market of ancient hand-made and sustainable products for women.
After conquering the market in India, 'Jyo Shop' has eventually taken itself on a global scale. The outlets of the brand are located in different destinations of the world including Monaco, Cannes, Paris, and Milan. With its quirky and creative designs, 'Jyo Shop' is creating a rage on an international level. A majority of the pieces and designs are timeless, and the artwork says it all. In simple words, the artisans working for the company are redefining what vintage exactly looks like in this modern era.
Today the fashion brand has more than 200 artisans who are working towards bringing the best designs of ancient India. Moreover, the eco-friendly products have got higher sales in some parts of Europe and the USA. Staying in the race with the time, 'Jyo Shop' has been coming up with a limited-edition collection for its clients. Besides its collection of shawls and scarfs during the occasion of Father's Day, the brand recently unveiled Corsica Dress, Summer Harmony Set, Alaina Swing Dress, Multi bead Cuff, and various other accessories. To have a glance at the beautiful collection, one can find it on its official website (https://jyoshop.com)
