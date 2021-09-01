Onroadz - The best self-drive rental car forays to Pan India

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/SRV Media): Onroadz, the fastest growing mobile-based self-drive car rental platform, has expanded its horizon geographic reach beyond Tamil Nadu and now has extended its services to Pan-India.

Onroadz, based out of the industrial and entrepreneurial city of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, is dedicated to providing car rental services in the form of automatic transmission cars and manual transmission cars for self-drive, ensuring that regardless of whether their customer is a local or tourist, it always has a safe way to travel around.

Onroadz has customized offers as per the customer's requirement like flexible packages, simple procedures, reliable GPRS facility, comfortable pricing, quick and easy online booking, pre booking facility, no hidden charges, free cancellation feature, emergency support, limited liability, one-way car rentals and many features.

Launched in the year 2011, Onroadz, one of the fastest growing car rental company, offers full freedom to their customers to explore their self-drive experience with different flexible rental package options based on the client's budget. Integrated with a wide variety of payment alternatives - Credit Cards / Debit Cards / Internet Banking - Onroadz provides the rental of ultra-high quality cars affordably. It also offers flexibility in duration for the customers with the option of renting for an hourly / daily / weekly or monthly basis.

Onroadz, founded by the well-known Kovai brothers, with several car-rental features including 24x7 customer support and unlimited kilometers, it is committed to popularizing the self-drive concept by expanding the customer base, making this a necessity through convenience and affordability, to suit the diverse needs of its valuable customers. The organization believes that they are more than just a price comparison site, because they'll stay with you in every step of the journey.

Ram Prasath, MD, Onroadz said," Understanding the road infrastructure of our country, we have strategically selected cars for those quick travels to different regions of India with an elan." The main objective of Onroadz is to target the discerning audiences seeking exciting and unique opportunities to explore selected regions of India through routine travel, and circuit tours, through our attractive packages.

With an annual turnover of 6 crores turnover in the last two years, Onroadz offers its customers safe travel with sanitized vehicles and sanitizer in the car to minimize the chances of contagion altogether. With safety a primary concern during the Covid 19 Pandemic, Onroadz helps people opt for a safer transport option without having to travel in crowded public transports like buses and autos, thereby maintaining social distance.

For details: (https://onroadz.com)

Onroadz has commenced its car rental operation with 10 to 15 cars at metropolitican city, Coimbatore. Now the firm has grown up very well with more than 200 cars and expanded their car rental services towards all the major locations. And now, you don't need to look anywhere else for your need of self drive car rentals, whether it is a hatchback, sedan, SUV, MUV, Luxury or premium cars. Onroadz, is currently present in 35+ top Indian cities, ensuring the customers satisfaction with a team of highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Furthermore, Onroadz enabled special rental discounts and offers to fulfill client's needs.

Onroadz mission is to help people find the best car rental deals online. Onroadz, a team of young, passionate and energetic people who love to build brands and make great business deals. We strongly believe in our work and wish to provide excellent value to our clients. In addition, Onroadz have helped thousands of clients to save money on their car rental and find the best rental car deals. Our objective is to provide a competitive and profitable service to our clients.

Onroadz self drive car rentals are accessible with no kilometer limit, hence permitted unlimited kilometers on all bookings. Implementing the new step will surely ensure your journey to the fullest, by focusing on the memories instead of kilometers. Booking the rental cars has made very simple and flexible, developed the booking process by keeping the customers convenience in mind. All the fleets are equipped with GPS and the latest technological gadgets, therefore, we make sure you have and comfortable and safe journey.

