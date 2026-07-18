VMPL New Delhi [India], July 18: Every year, hundreds of thousands of skilled professionals -- nurses, engineers, drivers, technicians -- apply for jobs abroad. Most never hear back. Not because they lack qualifications, but because they apply to roles where visa sponsorship was never genuinely on offer. Recruitment agents charge anywhere from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh to help candidates navigate this uncertainty. Most job seekers simply give up. Opinings is changing that. Launching today on iOS and Android, Opinings is a cross-border job application platform built around one powerful feature that no major job board has offered: a visa sponsorship filter baked directly into every international listing. Job seekers can now browse roles across 30+ countries, switch on a single filter, and see only positions where the employer or recruitment agency has committed to sponsoring a visa -- before sending a single application.

"We built Opinings because the pain was real. Too many skilled professionals were being exploited by middlemen or giving up on their dream of working abroad. We wanted to make the process honest, transparent, and accessible to anyone -- regardless of where they are from or where they want to go." -- Co-Founder, Opinings The platform aggregates listings from employers and recruitment agencies across the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, Singapore, Japan, Qatar, and more. Unlike traditional job boards that present all listings uniformly, Opinings surfaces visa sponsorship status as a filterable, transparent attribute on every international role -- eliminating the guesswork that has long frustrated internationally mobile workers.

Opinings does not process visas or act as a recruitment agency. The platform is a technology product -- a marketplace where employers and agencies post roles with full transparency, and where candidates apply directly without intermediaries or consultancy fees. How It Works Opinings eliminates visa confusion in international job search -- connecting job seekers directly with employers and agencies offering visa sponsorship across 30+ countries. Users download the Opinings app, build a single profile, and begin browsing international job listings organised by destination country. A visa sponsorship toggle -- prominent on the home screen -- filters results to show only roles where the hiring party has confirmed sponsorship availability. Applications are submitted directly through the platform and tracked in a unified dashboard that shows real-time status across every country a candidate is targeting.

For employers and recruitment agencies, Opinings offers a direct channel to reach internationally mobile candidates who are pre-filtered by intent -- applicants who have already indicated they are open to relocation and understand the visa context of the role they are applying for. Posting is free at launch. A Market Ready for Disruption The global international job market is valued at over $600 billion annually. More than 281 million people currently live and work outside their country of birth -- a number that continues to grow as skills shortages in developed economies intensify demand for international recruitment. Despite this scale, no mainstream platform has made visa sponsorship status a searchable, filterable, first-class feature.

Opinings positions itself to fill this gap -- initially targeting source markets across South Asia and Southeast Asia, where the volume of internationally mobile skilled workers is highest, and destination markets including the UK, UAE, Canada, and Australia, where employer demand for international hiring is strongest. The app is available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Employers and recruitment agencies can register and begin posting international roles at opinings.com. About Opinings Opinings is a global cross-border job application platform that makes international hiring transparent and accessible. Built by digiPanda Consulting, Opinings enables job seekers to discover and apply for international roles -- filtered by visa sponsorship availability -- without recruitment agents or consultancy fees. Available on iOS and Android. opinings.com

Media Contact Email: info@opinings.com Website: opinings.com App Store: Search "Opinings" on Apple App Store and Google Play Opinings -- The world is hiring. Point yourself there. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)