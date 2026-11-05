VMPL New Delhi [India], November4: OPPO India today announced the availability of ColorOS 17 for the OPPO F35 Series, bringing its latest and most advanced operating system experience to F Series users. Recognised as the Best Operating System, ColorOS 17 combines fluid animations and enhanced system performance with deeper AI integration to deliver a smoother, smarter and more intuitive smartphone experience. From seamless app navigation and faster interactions to intelligent tools that simplify everyday tasks, the update is designed to make every interaction more effortless and personal. A key highlight for F35 Series users is ColorOS Smoothness Boost, an F Series-exclusive enhancement, which further optimises system responsiveness for a consistently fluid experience over extended use. Complemented by the Laminar Flow Engine and AI-powered experiences, ColorOS 17 makes everyday smartphone use more seamless whether users are multitasking, organising information, planning activities or enhancing their favourite photographs.

Smoothness That Goes Beyond the First Swipe While the visual refresh is immediately noticeable, much of ColorOS 17's improvement happens behind the scenes. The Laminar Flow Engine, supported by OPPO's system optimisation technologies, is designed to make the smartphone experience more responsive while using system resources more efficiently. With ColorOS 17, App launch stability improves by up to 55%, while Gallery thumbnails load up to 50% faster on first launch compared with ColorOS 16. For F35 Series users, these enhancements translate into a more responsive experience when opening apps, switching between tasks and revisiting photographs. This is particularly useful for consumers who regularly move between social media, messaging, photography, entertainment and work throughout the day.

Complementing these improvements is ColorOS Smoothness Boost which further optimises the software experience on the F35 Series. Together with OPPO's focus on long-term smoothness, these enhancements are designed to help the smartphone remain fluid and dependable with everyday use. Smarter Protection for Everyday Communication As digital communication becomes an increasingly important part of everyday life, ColorOS 17 also places emphasis on user security. AI Call Guard is designed to alert users to potential fraud involving synthetic voices and AI-manipulated faces during calls and video interactions, helping them stay more aware of emerging digital threats. ColorOS 17 also incorporates Private Computing Cloud (PCC) to strengthen personal data protection in the AI era. It helps ensure that users' personal data remains private, with no one able to access it - not even OPPO - reinforcing a more secure and trustworthy AI experience.

A More Complete Smartphone Experience on the OPPO F35 Series With ColorOS 17, the OPPO F35 Series builds on its strengths in imaging, endurance and everyday performance with a more refined software experience. The F35 Pro's ColorOS Smoothness Boost, enhanced system optimisation and AI-powered tools work together to make everyday smartphone interactions smoother, more responsive and convenient. For consumers who use their phones to capture memories, stay connected, manage work and create content, the update is designed to make these everyday experiences feel more seamless and effortless. About OPPO India Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfilment in everyday experiences. Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organization, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

About OPPO As a global brand in personal intelligent technology, OPPO is dedicated to building an intelligent ecosystem that integrates smartphones, IoT devices, and software, empowering everyone to discover and create the beauty of life, achieving a fulfilling and free life. Guided by our mission of "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World" and core value of "Benfen", OPPO always remains user-centric and drives innovation to advance personal intelligent technology, making creativity accessible and infusing beauty into everyday life with a solid foundation of 118,000 patents. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)