VMPL New Delhi [India], September 28: A decade ago, OPPO introduced the F Series in India with the OPPO F1, establishing the portfolio around a proposition that would become central to its identity - the selfie. Positioned as the world's first 16MP Selfie Expert, the F1 marked the beginning of OPPO's journey to make smartphone imaging more expressive and accessible to consumers. Since then, the F Series has continually evolved with the times, introducing a series of industry and segment-first innovations - from the F3's dual front camera and the F5's built-in beautification technology, to the F7's 25MP AI-powered selfie camera. Each generation has built upon the last, reflecting OPPO's understanding of how consumers capture, create and share their lives.

10 Years, A Journey Defined by Meaningful Innovation 10 Years, A Journey Defined by Meaningful Innovation The decade that followed has been defined by a steady progression of meaningful innovation, with the F Series growing into a community of over 30 million users. The F Series has expanded its ambition well beyond selfies, bringing advancements across imaging, design, performance and durability. The F11 introduced an industry-first ink-filling process with a triple-colour gradient design, while the F23 brought 67W SUPERVOOC™ charging and a 5000mAh battery. The F25 raised the bar for video with 4K Ultra-Clear Video, while the F27 became India's first IP69-rated super-rugged smartphone in the F Series. More recently, the F29 reinforced the portfolio's durability credentials with testing in India, while the F33 marked another significant imaging milestone as the first F Series smartphone to feature a 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera.

Together, these milestones represent a decade of continuous evolution, trusted by more than 30 million F Series users and shaped by changing consumer expectations and OPPO's pursuit of technology that makes a meaningful difference to everyday smartphone experiences. From Selfie Expert to Group Selfie Expert Now, as the OPPO F Series completes 10 years in India, OPPO is ready to begin its next chapter with the OPPO F35 Series, launching on 5th October 2026. And in many ways, the journey comes full circle. What began with the F1's focus on the individual selfie is now being elevated for a generation that increasingly sees its most meaningful moments as shared experiences. The F35 Series is set to build on this imaging heritage with a renewed focus on the Group Selfie Expert - bringing more people, more expressions and more of the moment into a single frame.

A New Chapter Begins From the first 16MP Selfie Expert to the evolution of ultra-wide selfie technology, the F Series has spent a decade redefining how consumers capture themselves and the world around them. The F35 Series takes that journey further with a 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera with a 100° FOV, NaturalTone 2.0 for true-to-life skin tones, and front and rear 4K video on the Pro transforming the selfie experience from capturing one person to bringing everyone into the frame. With the F35 Series, the next chapter is not simply about taking a better selfie, but about capturing more people, more naturally and with greater detail making the Group Selfie Expert proposition a meaningful evolution of the F Series legacy.

Ten years of evolution. A new generation of possibilities. And a new way to bring everyone into the frame. The next chapter begins on 5th October. Please click here to know more. About OPPO As a global brand in personal intelligent technology, OPPO is dedicated to building an intelligent ecosystem that integrates smartphones, IoT devices, and software, empowering everyone to discover and create the beauty of life, achieving a fulfilling and free life. Guided by our mission of "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World" and core value of "Benfen", OPPO always remains user-centric and drives innovation to advance personal intelligent technology, making creativity accessible and infusing beauty into everyday life with a solid foundation of 118,000 patents.

About OPPO India Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfillment in everyday experiences. Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organization, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

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