OPPO Find X10 Pro Max debuts industry's first triple 200mp camera system and ushers into new era of 'True-to-Life Imaging' VMPL New Delhi [India], October 21: OPPO India is taking smartphone photography beyond megapixels with the upcoming OPPO Find X10 Series, introducing the industry's first Triple 200MP Camera System on the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max, alongside a new generation of computational imaging designed to capture images closer to how the human eye experiences a scene. Hasselblad camera system Co-developed with Hasselblad, the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max introduces the industry's first Triple 200MP Camera System, featuring a 200MP Ultra HDR Main Camera with a 1/1.3-inch ISOCELL HPC sensor, 24mm focal length, f/1.5 aperture and OIS for enhanced light capture and image stability. Complementing this is a 200MP Ultra-Sensing Ultra-Wide Camera with a 13mm focal length, f/2.2 aperture and autofocus, alongside a 200MP Ultra-Sensing Telephoto Camera featuring a 70mm focal length, f/2.1 aperture and OIS for detailed portraits and distant subjects. Both the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras use 1/1.56-inch ISOCELL HP5 sensors. The device also features a 50MP Ultra-Clear Front Camera with autofocus and a 100° field of view, enabling sharper selfies and wider group portraits.

Meanwhile, the OPPO Find X10 features a Dual 200MP Camera System, comprising a 200MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera with a 1/1.4-inch ISOCELL HPE sensor, 23mm focal length, f/1.6 aperture and OIS, paired with a 200MP Ultra-Sensing Telephoto Camera featuring a 65mm focal length, f/2.6 aperture and OIS. It also includes a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera with a 15mm focal length, f/2.0 aperture and autofocus, alongside a 50MP Ultra-Clear Front Camera with autofocus and a 100° field of view. At the centre of the OPPO Find X10 Series is the LUMO True Image Engine, which brings together Oppo's "True to the moment" philosophy to life, delivering more faithful colours, natural skin tones and lifelike details across photography and video. It has advanced imaging hardware, Hasselblad colour science and computational photography to deliver more natural colours, balanced lighting and authentic textures.

Capturing every detail, naturally and with clarity The OPPO Find X10 Series brings advanced high-resolution photography to everyday moments with the LUMO Hyper Pixel Engine, enabling exceptional detail and clarity while retaining the natural textures and authenticity of every shot. The technology enables around 25MP images by default across focal lengths ranging from ultra-wide to 9.9�- zoom, without requiring users to switch camera modes or adjust settings. In well-lit conditions, this delivers greater clarity than conventional 12MP images while keeping file sizes manageable. In low-light environments, the camera intelligently switches to 12MP pixel-binned output to minimise noise and maintain image quality.

Hasselblad Hi-Res Mode enables 50MP ultra-clear images across five focal lengths, from ultra-wide to telephoto. Taking this further, the LUMO Hyper Pixel Engine uses advanced multi-frame fusion to produce full resolution 200MP images at the native focal lengths of the supported sensors. This capability extends to the main and telephoto cameras on both models, as well as the ultra-wide camera on the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max, offering greater flexibility to crop, reframe and enlarge images while retaining intricate details. Staying true to OPPO's True-to-Life Imaging philosophy, the LUMO Hyper Pixel Engine takes a more refined approach to image processing, balancing sharpness and noise reduction without introducing artificial textures or exaggerated edges. In portraits, it preserves natural skin texture and subtle facial details instead of relying on excessive smoothing or sharpening. The result is photography that combines high-resolution clarity with authentic textures, ensuring every image remains as natural as the moment it captures.

True-to-Life colours, across every lighting condition Capturing colours as they appear in real life can be challenging, particularly in environments with mixed lighting, changing light conditions or strong backlighting. To address this, the OPPO Find X10 Series introduces a New-Generation True Color Camera, combining 24-channel multispectral sensing with DAG and DCG-HDR technologies to deliver up to 15 EV of dynamic range. This advanced system captures more comprehensive colour information across different lighting conditions, enabling greater accuracy and consistency in every shot. Working alongside this hardware, the LUMO True Color Engine combines precise colour data with OPPO's advanced colour science and perceptual tuning to deliver more accurate white balance and natural colour reproduction. Whether capturing diverse skin tones, the vibrant hues of a sunset or the subtle shades of a landscape, the technology prioritises authenticity over excessive saturation. Staying true to OPPO's True-to-Life Imaging philosophy, it preserves colours closer to how they are seen and remembered, ensuring photographs retain the natural character and atmosphere of the original scene.

Preserving the balance of light and shadow Beyond colour and detail, the way light and shadows are captured plays an equally important role in making photographs look true to life. Conventional image processing can sometimes exaggerate brightness, lift shadows excessively or alter contrast, making photographs appear different from the original scene. With the OPPO Find X10 Series, the LUMO Natural Tone Engine addresses this challenge by preserving the natural balance between highlights, midtones and shadows, ensuring images retain their original depth and atmosphere. Building on the natural tonal rendering of Hasselblad Master Mode, the LUMO Natural Tone Engine brings its refined approach to everyday photography through the default Auto mode. By using Hasselblad Master Mode's global tone curve as a reference and applying more controlled local adjustments, the technology helps maintain consistent lighting across the frame without excessive HDR processing. Whether capturing a portrait against a bright sunset or a subject in challenging backlit conditions, it preserves facial details while maintaining the natural contrast between illuminated areas and deeper shadows. Staying true to OPPO's True-to-Life Imaging philosophy, the result is photography that retains the mood, depth and authenticity of the moment, rather than artificially enhancing it.

Professional-grade video across every lens For content creators, smartphone videography goes beyond capturing high-quality footage. Consistency across camera lenses, the ability to retain details in challenging lighting conditions and greater flexibility during post-production are equally important. The OPPO Find X10 Series addresses these evolving needs with advanced video capabilities designed to deliver a more seamless experience, from recording everyday moments to producing professional-quality content. Co-developed with Hasselblad, the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max features the first OPPO Triple 200MP Camera System to support 4K recording at 60fps and 120fps, alongside 8K recording at 30fps, across all three rear cameras-ultra-wide, main and telephoto. This enables creators to switch effortlessly between wide-angle landscapes, close-up portraits and distant subjects while maintaining consistent resolution and frame rates. Whether capturing fast-moving action or cinematic scenes, the system offers greater creative flexibility without compromising recording capabilities across lenses.

The OPPO Find X10, equipped with its Dual 200MP Camera System, brings similarly advanced video capabilities, supporting 4K recording at 60fps across all three rear cameras. Its 200MP main and telephoto cameras further support 4K at 120fps with Dolby Vision and 8K at 30fps, enabling smoother slow-motion footage, enhanced HDR video and greater flexibility to crop or reframe shots during editing. Together, these capabilities make the OPPO Find X10 Series a versatile creative tool, combining high-resolution video capture with the flexibility creators need to shoot, edit and tell stories their way. Deeppix: capturing greater detail in every light The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max introduces DeepPix, a next-generation sensor technology co-developed by OPPO for its 200MP Ultra HDR Main Camera, designed to capture a wider range of light and preserve details across challenging lighting conditions. DeepPix combines three advanced pixel-level innovations: Front Deep Trench Isolation (FDTI) to increase the photodiode's light-handling capacity, Dual VTG to improve electron-transfer efficiency, and an enlarged Floating Diffusion (FD) region for more effective charge conversion. Together, these advancements increase full-well capacity by 60% over the previous generation, enabling up to 17 stops of single-frame dynamic range, comparable to the dynamic-range capabilities of professional cinema cameras. The technology also supports single-frame 16-bit HDR, delivering up to four times richer colour expression than conventional HDR.

In real-world scenarios, this allows the camera to retain facial details against bright backgrounds while preserving the natural colours, highlights and shadows of the surrounding scene. The 17-stop dynamic-range capability operates automatically when recording standard video on the main camera at up to 4K 60fps, without requiring users to enable additional settings. This reinforces OPPO's True-to-Life Imaging philosophy, ensuring videos retain the depth, detail and atmosphere of the original moment. Greater creative freedom The OPPO Find X10 Series equips creators with advanced video tools that offer greater control over how their content looks, from the initial recording to the final edit. With Dolby Vision HDR, the series preserves a wider range of brightness and colours, while O-Log2 recording captures footage in a flatter colour profile, retaining more tonal and colour information for greater flexibility during post-production. O-Log2 supports recording formats including 4K at 60fps, 4K at 120fps and 8K at 30fps. For creators looking to achieve a specific cinematic aesthetic, real-time LUT preview allows them to visualise colour treatments while recording, while LUT burn-in applies the selected look directly to the footage. This makes it easier to achieve a consistent visual style without requiring extensive colour grading afterwards.

Taking creative flexibility further, the OPPO Find X10 Series introduces Open Gate Capture to OPPO smartphones for the first time. By recording in a 4:3 aspect ratio and utilising the full imaging area, the technology preserves 25% more image area along the long edge and 66% more along the short edge, compared to standard 16:9 video with EIS enabled. This additional framing flexibility allows creators to repurpose a single recording across different formats, from widescreen YouTube videos to vertical Instagram Reels and Shorts, without having to reshoot the scene. OPPO Find X10 series, tuned for India, with Lumo lab The Find X10 Series builds on a year of work through LUMO Lab, OPPO's India-exclusive imaging initiative. LUMO Lab brings OPPO's imaging experts together with leading Indian photographers and creators, to build camera experiences on the OPPO Find X platform that are true-to-life and designed specifically for India.

Over the past year, OPPO has conducted three testing sessions for OPPO Find X Series with OPPO imaging experts, celebrated Indian photographers and content creators. Additionally, through collaborative sessions, photowalks and field tests across different cities in India. OPPO has thoroughly explored real-world imaging scenarios spanning authentic skin tones under varied light conditions, festive colour accuracy, architectural portraits, and the intricate textures of traditional attire and craftsmanship. The fourth LUMO Lab session, featuring OPPO Find X10 Series, brings this testing to Kerala, where OPPO Global Imaging Director Simon Liu, renowned photographer, Joseph Radhik, and travel content creator, Ankita Kumar put the camera through imaging tests.

From the colourful streets of Fort Kochi to the intricate makeup, vibrant pigments and elaborate headgear of Kathakali, the imaging test is focused on capturing natural skin tones, authentic colours and fine details true to the original scene. Moreover, its first time, LUMO Lab also extended its testing to video, putting the phone's 4K cine-grade HDR capabilities to the test through the fast-paced movements of Kalaripayattu at sunset and the dramatic interplay of fire, shadows and movement during a Theyyam performance. Across changing light conditions and rich cultural expressions, the session explored how the OPPO Find X10 Series stays true to OPPO's imaging philosophy of capturing every moment as it is experienced.

The learnings gathered through the session powers the soon-to-be-launched OPPO Find X10 Series, ensuring the camera experience remains truly 'tuned for India'. Link to the Lumo Lab Film - https://www.instagram.com/reel/Dei5GbEz8jh/?psln=NXpmanB3emYyMWZ6 About OPPO India Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfilment in everyday experiences.

Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organisation, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth. About OPPO As a global brand in personal intelligent technology, OPPO is dedicated to building an intelligent ecosystem that integrates smartphones, IoT devices and software, empowering everyone to discover and create the beauty of life, achieving a fulfilling and free life. Guided by its mission of "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World" and core value of "Benfen", OPPO always remains user-centric and drives innovation to advance personal intelligent technology, making creativity accessible and infusing beauty into everyday life, with a solid foundation of 118,000 patents.

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