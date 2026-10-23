VMPL New Delhi [India], October 23: OPPO India launched the all-new OPPO Find X10 Series, comprising OPPO Find X10 and OPPO Find X10 Pro Max, marking the 10th generation of its innovative and premium flagship OPPO Find X Series. Built to set a new benchmark for the premium smartphone experience, the Find X10 Series brings together breakthrough true-to-life imaging, uncompromising performance, exceptional battery endurance and refined design. All this, along with the new ColorOS 17, aiding superior and smooth user software experience. OPPO also expanded its flagship connected ecosystem with the OPPO Enco X4 and OPPO Pad Mini, so that users can capture, create and share in one flow. Together, the flagship portfolio elevates everyday experience, so every shot, edit and share feels authentic and true to the moment.

At the heart of the OPPO Find X10 Series is a camera system designed to deliver images closer to how they are seen in real life. The OPPO Find X10 features a Dual 200MP Camera System, while the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max introduces the revolutionary Triple 200MP Camera System, bringing 200MP resolution across all three rear cameras. Co-developed with Hasselblad, it is paired with the new LUMO True Image Engine and Second-Generation True Colour Camera for natural colours, tones and details, while LUMO Color Palette lets users build a personal style on top of that natural starting point. Video gets cinema-grade tools, including 4K Cine-Grade HDR Video, Dolby Vision and Open Gate Capture.

The all-new ColorOS 17 brings AI Mind Pilot with Agent Mode, which can work with photos and files on the device to complete multi-step tasks. The series is backed by up to an 8000mAh battery, the 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro on the Find X10 Pro Max, and a new Borderless Design. Complementing the OPPO Find X10 Series is the OPPO Pad Mini, the brand's first compact 8.8-inch tablet, combining flagship performance with AI-powered productivity in an ultra-portable design, and the OPPO Enco X4, featuring a premium audio experience co-developed with Dynaudio for exceptional sound quality. Together, these devices extend OPPO's flagship experience beyond smartphones, enabling seamless connectivity, productivity, creativity and entertainment across everyday moments.

Commenting on the launch, Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications, OPPO India, said, "For ten generations, the OPPO Find X Series has pushed the boundaries of smartphone innovation. With the OPPO Find X10 Series, we are solving what creators struggle with most: pictures that drift from what the eyes see, results that change with the light, and AI that adds steps instead of removing them. The Pad Mini brings a new form factor from OPPO, compact and creator-friendly, and with the Enco X4, it completes a connected ecosystem that lets users capture, create and share in one flow." A new benchmark for mobile imaging

Developed in collaboration with Hasselblad, the OPPO Find X10 Series brings together high-resolution camera hardware and OPPO's latest computational photography technology. The LUMO True Image Engine is designed to retain natural colours, tonal depth and finer details, helping images stay faithful to the original scene rather than appearing overly processed. The True Colour Camera captures additional colour information from the surrounding environment to improve colour reproduction in different lighting conditions. The imaging system also draws on Hasselblad's approach to tonal rendering, preserving the relationship between highlights and shadows to deliver more natural-looking portraits and scenes. On the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max, the 200MP Ultra-Wide Camera features a 1/1.56-inch sensor and a 124-degree field of view. Its 200MP Ultra HDR Main Camera uses a 1/1.28-inch ISOCELL HPC sensor co-developed by OPPO and Samsung, with DeepPix technology designed to improve HDR performance. The 200MP Telephoto Camera combines an f/2.1 aperture with a 10cm minimum focusing distance, supporting both telephoto photography and close-up shots.

The OPPO Find X10 Series also introduces 26MP default capture across supported focal lengths, from ultra-wide through 9.9x zoom, balancing image detail with manageable file sizes. Users can switch to Hasselblad Hi-Res Mode for 50MP or 200MP captures on supported cameras. The OPPO Hasselblad Teleconverter, compatible with both models, adds 3.28x optical magnification to the telephoto camera for subjects at greater distances. More control for video creators Video capabilities receive a significant upgrade across the series. The OPPO Find X10 supports 4K 60fps recording across all rear cameras, with its 200MP main and telephoto cameras also supporting 4K 120fps and 8K 30fps recording. On the Find X10 Pro Max, all three 200MP rear cameras support 4K 60fps, 4K 120fps and 8K 30fps recording.

On OPPO Find X10 Pro Max, DeepPix technology on the 200MP main camera enables up to 17 stops of dynamic range, preserving more information across highlights and shadows in demanding scenes. Whether shooting a backlit portrait, illuminated signs in a city nightscape or fireworks against a dark sky, creators can retain more detail across both the brightest and darkest parts of the frame. The series also supports Dolby Vision, ACES-certified O-Log2 and Open Gate Capture, giving creators greater flexibility when recording and editing footage. A considered design, built for everyday use The OPPO Find X10 Series continues the Find X family's understated design approach with an all-new Borderless Design. One-Piece Sculpted Glass flows into the camera module, creating a more cohesive finish and softening the appearance of the camera bump.

The OPPO Find X10 will be available in Glacier Blue, Glow Coral and Mist Grey, while the Find X10 Pro Max will come in Titanium Grey and Luna White. The Luna White finish draws inspiration from classic cameras, pairing a silver LUMO Camera Island with Hasselblad's signature matte orange accent ring and a distinctive two-tone finish. Both smartphones feature slim, symmetrical display bezels and are designed to balance a premium look with everyday usability. The OPPO Find X10 features a 6.59-inch display, while the Find X10 Pro Max offers a larger 6.78-inch screen. Both support an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz, peak brightness of 3,600 nits and Dolby Vision. For viewing in low-light conditions, the displays can dim to 1 nit and support up to 3,840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

OPPO Find X10 and OPPO Find X10 Pro Max are also among the first smartphones to support the BT.2020 color gamut. Compared with DCI-P3, BT.2020 covers around 40% more color space and is widely used in professional film production. The series also offers IP66, IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance under specified test conditions, along with SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance Certification. Battery and performance for demanding days Both models feature up to an 8000mAh OPPO Silicon-Carbon Battery technology, designed to deliver extended battery life without compromising the overall flagship experience. The series supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, offering users flexible options to power up between tasks.

Under the hood, the Find X10 is powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600M, while the Find X10 Pro Max runs on the flagship 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro. Both devices use advanced vapour chamber cooling to help manage heat during intensive tasks, supporting performance across photography, gaming, AI features and multitasking. ColorOS 17 brings a smoother, more intelligent experience The Find X10 Series debuts ColorOS 17, bringing a refreshed interface and system-level AI features designed to make everyday interactions more intuitive. Its Living Flow Design introduces softer visual effects, fluid transitions and more responsive touch feedback, while the Luminous Rendering Engine and Laminar Flow Engine work to improve system responsiveness and resource management.

ColorOS 17 also introduces AI Mind Pilot with Agent Mode, which can work with photos and files stored on the device, search across information and help carry out multi-step tasks. AI Photo Agent makes editing more accessible through suggested adjustments, natural-language instructions and Style Match, which applies the look and feel of a reference image to a user's photo. Through OPPO's collaboration with Manus, AI Mind Pilot with Agent Mode combines Manus' agentic capabilities with ColorOS 17's system-level integration. Privacy and security remain central to the software experience. AI Call Guard uses on-device AI to detect potential fraud indicators during calls, while OPPO's Private Computing Cloud uses end-to-end encryption and post-quantum security capabilities for cloud-based AI processing.

OPPO Pad Mini: Mini Size, Bold Ideas, Flagship Experience Strengthening its connected ecosystem, OPPO introduced the OPPO Pad Mini, its first compact 8.8-inch tablet, combining flagship performance and AI-powered productivity in an ultra-portable form factor. Weighing just 282g and measuring only 5.46mm in thickness, the Pad Mini features a stunning 2.5K OLED display with a 92.5% screen-to-body ratio, up to 144Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits peak brightness, delivering vibrant, fluid visuals. Its nano-texture matte display minimises glare even under bright outdoor conditions, while a minimum brightness of just 2 nits and TÜV Rheinland eye-comfort certification ensure comfortable viewing across lighting environments. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, it enables seamless multitasking, gaming and content creation, while its 8,000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging delivers up to four hours of video playback with just a 10-minute charge. The Pad Mini offers seamless cross-ecosystem connectivity with iOS, Android and Windows, enabling effortless file transfers, communication sharing, screen collaboration and cross-device workflows through O+ Connect.

Complementing the Pad Mini is the smart OPPO Pencil 3 Pro, offering a natural, paper-like writing and sketching experience with ultra-low latency. Features such as AI smart Circle, Screen-Off Quick Notes, Doodle to Art etc, make it easier to capture ideas and bring creativity to life. OPPO Enco X4: Premium Sound, Co-Created with Dynaudio Expanding its premium audio portfolio, OPPO unveiled the OPPO Enco X4, bringing Dynaudio's renowned acoustic expertise to a more personal listening experience. Featuring a fourth-generation coaxial dual-driver system co-developed with Dynaudio, the earbuds combine an 11mm dynamic woofer and a 6mm planar tweeter, supported by an independent dual-DAC architecture to deliver deep, controlled bass, natural vocals and exceptional sound clarity. With LHDC Lossless audio transmission, five Dynaudio Master Tuning presets and immersive spatial audio, the Enco X4 offers a rich, high-fidelity listening experience tailored to individual preferences. Beyond sound quality, it features advanced adaptive active noise cancellation which recognises different environments and intelligently adjusts noise cancellation, along with redesigned, low-strain noise-isolating ear tips for enhanced comfort.

Its suite of intelligent features includes AI-powered real-time translation across 24 languages, hands-free access to Google Gemini, AI Clear Call for clearer conversations, Conversation Awareness that automatically adjusts music playback when users speak, wellness features such as neck health monitoring and sleep tracking, and Dolby technology powered Clear Audio Recording that transforms the earbuds into external microphones. With dual-device connectivity across Android, iOS and Windows, intuitive earbud controls, up to 53 hours of total battery life and an IP55 dust and water resistance rating for the earbuds, the Enco X4 is designed for seamless everyday experiences. Available in Aurora Violet and Glacier White, it further strengthens OPPO's vision of delivering intelligent, premium experiences across its connected ecosystem.

OPPO Powerbank: Slim to carry, Ready to charge Further expanding its ecosystem portfolio, OPPO also introduced the OPPO 22.5W 10,000mAh Power Bank with Built-in Cable, designed for convenient charging on the go. Featuring a slim 15.9mm profile and lightweight 185g design, it supports 22.5W fast charging and can charge up to three devices simultaneously. Built with UL94 V-0 flame-retardant material and drop-tested by OPPO, it combines portability, convenience and durability for everyday use. Price and Availability The OPPO Find X10 Series will be available in India starting at INR 1,39,999 for the Find X10 (12GB + 256GB), while the 12GB + 512GB variant will be priced at INR 1,69,999. The flagship OPPO Find X10 Pro Max (12GB + 512GB) will be available at INR 1,99,999. OPPO will also introduce the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit at INR 24,999

Expanding its premium ecosystem portfolio, the OPPO Pad Mini (8GB + 256GB) at INR 94,999, the OPPO Enco X4 at INR 19,999, and the 10,000mAh OPPO Power Bank at INR 2,199. Offers and benefits - Easy EMI options: Consumers can purchase the OPPO Find X10 Series with an easy EMI starting at just INR 4,667 per month. - Cashback and exchange benefits: Customers can avail cashback and exchange benefits of up to INR 38,000. - Complimentary premium gift box: Buyers can receive a premium gift box worth INR 8,998, including the OPPO Enco Air 5 Pro and an additional gift of a power bank or phone case, subject to stock availability and applicable channel terms.

- Bundle offer on OPPO Enco X4: Customers can avail a INR 1,000 discount on the OPPO Enco X4 under the bundle offer, valid from 13 October to 11 November. - Zero down payment: Eligible buyers can benefit from zero down payment for up to 30 month - Bank Cards Cashback: Instant cashback of up to 15%, subject to applicable terms and conditions. - Additional exchange bonus: Customers can receive an exchange bonus of up to INR 8,000, subject to eligibility and applicable terms. - Extended device protection: The promotional artwork also highlights OPPO Care Plan benefits, including extended warranty, screen damage protection, accidental and liquid damage protection, and a 180-day hardware defect replacement benefit. Specific eligibility and coverage terms apply.

- Additional ecosystem benefits: Buyers can also access a Jio 12-month Canva Pro subscription benefit and a Google AI Pro offer, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria and terms. About OPPO Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfilment in everyday experiences.

Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organisation, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth. About OPPO India Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfilment in everyday experiences. Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organization, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

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