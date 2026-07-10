VMPL New Delhi [India], July 9: OPPO India today announced the first sale of its latest smartphone lineup, the OPPO Reno16 Series, comprising the Reno16 and Reno16c, along with the OPPO Bubble trendy camera companion. Starting today customers can purchase the Reno16 Series and OPPO Bubble through Amazon, Flipkart, leading mainline retail outlets, and the OPPO E-store, along with a host of attractive offers. Customers purchasing the OPPO Reno16 Series can avail a range of exciting launch offers, including up to 10% cashback on Credit Cards with selected banking partners and on UPI transactions, along with zero payment schemes for up to 18 months from leading financiers. Buyers can also benefit from an INR 5,000 exchange bonus through leading trade-in partners and receive 180 days of screen damage protection at no additional cost*.

Moreover, customers will get 50% off on the OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ with every Reno16 Series purchase. Those opting to bundle their Reno16 Series smartphone with the OPPO Bubble can also avail 18-month zero down payment schemes or a 10% instant cashback offer. Designed for a generation that expects their smartphone to be more than just a communication device, the OPPO Reno16 Series seamlessly combines a professional-grade camera, AI-powered creative studio, productivity companion, and personal assistant. Featuring India's first HoloVerse 3D Design, a 50MP AI Portrait Camera with a 3.5x Telephoto Lens, Natural Tone Imaging, and All-Focal-Length 4K 60fps HDR Video Recording, the Reno16 Series empowers users to capture, create, connect, and express themselves effortlessly.

The latest lineup also introduces a suite of advanced AI experiences, including AI Remix Collage, Pop Cam, Popout 2.0, AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Best Face, and AI Studio, alongside the newest intelligent features powered by ColorOS 16, delivering smarter productivity and personalised assistance. Joining the Reno16 Series is OPPO Bubble, OPPO's first smart camera companion, priced at INR 7,999. Equipped with a 1.73-inch AMOLED preview display, wireless remote functionality, magnetic attachment, and IP54 protection, OPPO Bubble is designed to elevate mobile photography and content creation by making it easier than ever to capture creative perspectives.

Additionally, the recently launched OPPO Enco Air5 continues to be available at INR 3,299 through the OPPO E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading mainline retail outlets. Pricing and Availability The OPPO Reno16 Series and OPPO Bubble will be available from July 9, 2026, across Amazon, Flipkart, leading mainline retail outlets, and the OPPO E-store. * OPPO Reno16 * 8GB + 256GB - INR 61,999 * 12GB + 256GB - INR 67,999 * OPPO Reno16c * 8GB + 128GB - INR 46,999 * 8GB + 256GB - INR 49,999 * 12GB + 256GB - INR 55,999 * OPPO Bubble * INR 7,999 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)