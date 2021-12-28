Optimus Pharma granted permission for restricted use under emergency situation from the DCGI for its COVID-19 pill MOLNUPIRAVIR

You would like to read
- Optimus announces Interim Clinical Results from Phase III Clinical Trials of Molnupiravir conducted in India
- Adrenalin eSystems, a Global HR Tech Platform Company appoints Srinivasa Bharathy as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
- MedAlliance announces completion of enrolment in PRISTINE clinical trial with SELUTION SLR™ Sirolimus drug eluting balloon
- LetsShave launches free razor trial campaign
- The Jangipur Trial marks Satabdi Roy's comeback & debut Hindi film, brings best of talent together
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 28 (ANI/PNN): Hyderabad, Optimus Pharma announced launching of their front line COVID-19 medication Molnupiravir in the Indian market, as they have received permission the restricted emergency use for Covid-19 drug.
Optimus Pharma successfully completed the Phase 3 Clinical Trial on 1218 subjects across 29 geographical study sites all over India.
"We want to cover maximum demographic diversity into our trial in order to obtain data across the different geographical regions of the country and conclusive evidence that Molnupiravir is able to bring about viral load reduction over 5 days of treatment duration," said Chairman and Managing Director of Optimus Pharma, Dr D Srinivasa Reddy.
Optimus Pharma has developed the API in the house at its R & D centre in Hyderabad. Optimus Pharma has revealed highly promising results of the drug in its ability to reduce viral load and bring out significant symptomatic improvement in patients' health.
It is to be noted that in the Clinical Trial, Molnupiravir was administered to the subjects along with Standard of Care (SoC) medication as per the approved protocol by CDSCO. The trial was successful in establishing a clinical significant results of 'Molnupiravir + SoC' over 'SoC' arm.
* Rate of hospitalization was less in Molnupiravir+SoC when compared to SoC group.
* Greater clinical improvement observed in Molnupiravir + SoC arm compared to SOC alone by Day 5 and Day 10.
* Proportion of subjects with RT-PCR negativity at Day 5 and Day 10 was statistically significant in Molnupiravir + SoC arm.
* Higher viral load reduction was observed in Molnupiravir+ SoC arm
* No serious safety concerns observed with Molnupiravir in overall study duration, no mortality was observed in the trial across both the arms
Molnupiravir is administered as an 800 mg dose by orally consuming four capsules of 200mg twice a day. Upon oral administration, Molnupiravir, being a prodrug, is metabolized into its active form and converted into its triphosphate (TP) form.
The TP form of Molnupiravir is incorporated into RNA and inhibits the action of viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase. This results in the termination of RNA transcription, thereby significantly reducing viral replication.
Optimus Pharma is ready with a commercial quantity of the drug to cater to the unmet medical need of the nation. It is with heartfelt gratitude that we thank the Subject Expert Committee of the CDSCO and the DCGI for their valuable recommendations and guidance for the Clinical Trial, thereby making this project a huge success, said Dr D. Srinivas Reddy (MD Optimus) in his statement to the press.
Optimus Pharma is committed to consistently integrating quality, affordability and reliability into their products and ensuring timely access to life-saving medication to whomsoever is in need.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor