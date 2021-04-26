Optimus Pharma launched a new Anti-Parkinson's Drug in India

You would like to read
- GiveIndia supports 56L Indians in response to the COVID crisis
- Medihauxe Pharma is fully equipped to handle, store and deliver corona vaccine as and when it is made available
- Piramal Pharma Ltd. to acquire 100% stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals, a leading Indian manufacturer of peptide APIs
- Jubilant Pharma Ltd. and Aavis Pharmaceuticals launch Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets in the U.S. market
- Mauritius Based LTS Investment Fund Picks up Stake in Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 (ANI/PNN): Optimus Pharma has announced today that it has received DCGI approval for its Anti-Parkinson's drug Safinamide. Safinamide is indicated as adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) experiencing "off" episodes.
The burdens of Parkinson's Disease (PD) are undeniably serious and increasing while various unmet needs remain, especially the absence of disease-modifying therapies, especially in Indian Market. Optimus believes Safinamide will give an additional option to healthcare professionals in the treatment of Parkinson's and improve the quality of life of millions who are affected by Parkinson's disease. A homegrown generic version of Safinamide developed by Optimus will assist in delivering robust treatment for Parkinson's diseases in India with very high affordability and accessibility.
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson's disease (PD) is one of the most common neurologic disorders, affecting approximately 1 per cent of individuals older than 60 years and causing progressive disability that can be slowed but not halted, by treatment. Parkinson's disease is a movement disorder that causes involuntary movements and rigidity, as well as abnormal walking and posture. It is caused by an imbalance between two chemicals that transmit signals from the brain, dopamine, and acetylcholine.
Disclaimer:
Statements in this "Document" describing the Company's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, plans or predictions, or industry conditions or events may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect developments or circumstances that arise or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated developments/circumstances after the date hereof.
References:
* (https://www.uclahealth.org/neurosurgery/dbs/parkinsons-disease)
* (https://touchneurology.com/parkinsons-disease/journal-articles/societal-burden-and-persisting-unmet-needs-of-parkinsons-disease)
* (https://www.parkinson.org/understanding-parkinsons/what-is-parkinsons)
* (https://xadago.com/ & ust=1619504220000000 & usg=AOvVaw1-W8P0C11krN3mn5xrpLTI & hl=en-GB & source=gmail)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor