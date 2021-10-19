Organic India enters the Staples Segment, announces a new category launch on World Food Day

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a strong focus on consumer health and wellness, on the sidelines of World Food Day Organic India announced its foray into the organic commodity segment.

Aligned with theme of World Food Day, i.e. 'Grow, nourish, sustain. Together. Our actions are our future', over the years the brand has been offering product derived from organically grown flora, untouched by chemicals, with minimal processing.

The newly launched category and product portfolio comprises of regular grocery items like organic Basmati rice, dalia, pulses, spices, and also value added products like red rice, black rice, flax seeds etc. Rich in nutrient and antioxidant, they will be available across more than 25 cities, urging the customers to "taste the difference and make a difference to the environment, farmers and the organic ecosystem".

Announcing the launch, Subrata Dutta, Group Managing Director - Organic India, revealed, "We are diversifying and restructuring our product portfolio across segments for the Healthy Conscious Consumer. The ongoing pandemic has triggered a tidal shift in consumer behavior, towards healthy eating, globally. Therefore, with the launch of this new vertical, we aim to become a one-stop solution for all organic (health and wellness) product needs. We remain committed to our vision of being a Vehicle of Consciousness in the global marketplace by inspiring, promoting and supporting true wellness and respect for all beings and Mother Nature. While we focus on improving the taste of our products by emphasising their purity, when buying Organic India products the consumer also contributes to the lives of the farmers and the environment. We hope our brand will strike a chord with millennials who are among the most informed cohorts and conscious of what they consume. We aim to continue to offer customers fast and reliable delivery."

In order to become a one-stop 'organic' solution for consumers seeking health and wellness products, Organic India is constantly expanding its portfolio. Organic India recently established a state-of-the-art LEED platinum-certified manufacturing base in Lucknow to support its growth plans.

