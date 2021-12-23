Organic India sets stage for Dharti Mitr Awards 2021; receives over 100+ nominations from farmers across the country

You would like to read
- Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan to launch AI based project on Telemedicine - Jan Mitr in Uttarakhand
- Organic India enters the Staples Segment, announces a new category launch on World Food Day
- Dharti Shakti - organic fertilizer launched by Khetiwalo to aid farmers
- Sanskari Alok Nath meets the No-Filter Raos of Hiccups and Hookups: Watch as Lara Dutta & Prateik Babbar deal with the uninvited guest
- Two women entrepreneurs launch a green initiative organic products ecommerce portal - The Glocal Store
New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Acknowledging the relentless contribution of farmers from across the country, Organic India, an innovative global leader working with thousands of small family farmers who cultivates sustainable organic farmlands, officially announced the Dharti Mitr Awards 2021, today.
The award aims to recognize the outstanding contributions of individual organic farmers by felicitating them with cash prizes and citations, on February 20, 2022, at the Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Awards.
Sharing details about the Dharti Mitr Awards 2021, Subrata Dutta, Group Managing Director, Organic India said, "We conceptualized the Dharti Mitr Awards with the sole objective of recognizing the invaluable service that organic farmers provide to India's agriculture, ecology and the society, at large. We as an organization are committed to be a living embodiment of love and consciousness in action. We work with thousands of marginalized family farmers and wild crafters in India, supporting the regeneration of their communities and land through organic agriculture. Our focus has always been on doing business sustainably and establishing an ecologically sustainable model in the country. We believe that empowered and informed farmers will strengthen the entire ecosystem of organic farming, and therefore, this recognition will definitely go a long way in boosting the confidence of our most important stakeholders."
Earlier this year, Organic India had invited nominations from farmers from all across the country and received an overwhelming response. Currently, the screening process is underway, and jury members will be reviewing each entry followed by a farm visit and personal interview. Four best entries will be shortlisted and felicitated at the award function.
Organic India engages with over 2,500 farmers to create favorable economic, environmental and social ecosystems, as well as to promote healthy lifestyles and conscious living via bio-regenerative farming practices. Such a process benefits the environment with each crop cycle.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor