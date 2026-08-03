PNN New Delhi [India], August 3: The Navi Mumbai-based CleanTech platform is developing India's first biological carbon capture and utilisation system -- converting what most plants release into the atmosphere into value-added fuels and chemicals. Organic Recycling Systems Limited (ORSL), an integrated CleanTech and decarbonisation solutions provider, has announced its strategic foray into Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Sequestration (CCUS), reinforcing its commitment to advancing a circular carbon economy. Most biogas plants in India -- including Compressed Biogas facilities being commissioned under the government's SATAT scheme -- produce CO₂ alongside methane during anaerobic digestion. The methane is purified and sold as CBG. The CO₂ is separated and vented. The BIO-CCUS platform is designed to close that loop -- treating CO₂ not as a disposal challenge but as a feedstock for further valorisation.

At the core of this initiative is the ORS Research and Innovation Centre (ORS-RIC) in Mahape, Navi Mumbai, where ORSL is developing an advanced Biological Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Sequestration (BIO-CCUS) platform. The platform leverages biological pathways integrated with engineered systems for efficient capture of carbon dioxide (CO₂), its conversion into value-added products such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), and long-term carbon sequestration.The programme is being executed in collaboration with academic partners, IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur, and is supported by a grant of ₹1.86 crore from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (DBT-BIRAC), Government of India. Designed as an integrated carbon management solution, the BIO-CCUS platform enables coupling of CO₂ capture with resource recovery and utilisation. It aims to deliver scalable, economically viable pathways for industrial decarbonisation while unlocking value through carbon valorisation.

The development builds on ORSL's existing research infrastructure. ORS-RIC, which received NABL accreditation under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 in February 2026, currently has 7+ innovations in its pipeline spanning biochar, advanced catalysts, carbon membranes, microalgae-based treatment systems, and now carbon capture and utilisation. The IIT Bombay collaboration covers algal photobioreactors and CO₂ conversion pathways. The IIT Kharagpur partnership, signed in April 2025 for five years, specifically includes CO₂ utilisation alongside catalysis, bioenergy, and AI-based process modelling. For ORSL, the BIO-CCUS platform represents the next logical step in a value chain the Company has been building for 18 years -- from waste intake through biomethanation, to CBG, to fermented organic manure, and now to carbon capture. Each step converts something previously discarded into something economically valuable.

The platform is currently in the research and development stage. Commercialisation timelines will be confirmed following the completion of the ongoing research programme at ORS-RIC. About Organic Recycling Systems Limited Organic Recycling Systems Limited (BSE: 543997) is an integrated CleanTech and decarbonisation platform founded in 2008 and listed on the BSE SME platform in 2023. The Company holds 2 patents, 5+ proprietary technologies, and maintains active R & D partnerships with IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, the University of Birmingham, and AGH University of Science and Technology, Poland. Its marquee clients include Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum. Further information is available at www.organicrecycling.co.in.

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