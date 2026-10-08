VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: Oriano Clean Energy Private Limited, one of India's leading clean energy companies, announced that it has started construction of 420 MWp DC / 311 MW AC solar EPC project for a global steel conglomerate in Gujarat. The mandate is a recurring project from the client. Oriano had earlier commissioned a 295 MWp turnkey EPC solar project for the client, and the assets is currently under operation and maintenance by the asset management team of Oriano. This new project will be developed across approximately 1200 acres of land on a turnkey EPC basis, featuring fixed-tilt mounting structures and central inverters.

With the construction commencing in August 2025, the commissioning shall be completed in the phased manner with the commissioning of capacities starting by mid of 2027. Once fully operational, the plant is expected to generate approximately 750 million Units (MUs) of clean electricity annually, offsetting an estimated 5,35,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year. "As India accelerates towards its renewable energy targets, Oriano is proud to partner with leading global steel conglomerate for their captive consumption on projects of increasing scale and complexity, and we remain committed to delivering them with speed, quality, safety and reliability." Mr. Anil Patel, General Manager, Business Development, Oriano Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd.

About Oriano Clean Energy Oriano Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's leading clean energy companies, with a decade-long track record across RE Project Development, EPC, EHV infrastructure, BESS & O & M, with an aggregate portfolio of over 4.25+ GWp spanning RE turnkey EPC, RE park development, and asset management, with 1.7+ GWp commissioned for global IPPs and corporate clients. Oriano has executed 50+ project sites across 15+ States and Union Territories and operates with a team of 500+ professionals. Oriano's EHV infrastructure capabilities include commissioning of 17+ substations from 66 kV to 220 kV, including ISTS substations and transmission lines, making it one of the few EPC players in India with integrated Development, EPC and EHV Infrastructure Execution capability.

Media Contact Oriano Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd. Email: contact@oriano.com Website: www.oriano.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)