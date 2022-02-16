Oriano Mulling towards Commissioning of First Phase of 70 MWp out of 168 MWp Captive Solar Project for Hira Group, Chhattisgarh

You would like to read
- Sudeep Pharma forays into nutrition with the launch of Sudeep Nutrition Pvt. Ltd
- Former Yes Bank's AI Head and Eminent Data Scientist, Utpal Chakraborty joins Allied Digital as Chief Digital Officer
- Mukunda Foods launches Wokie - A fully automated machine for Chinese and Indian cuisines
- Wellness Diagnostics automates its central lab with Mindray's SAL 9000 modular system
- Developers unanimous about growth in the residential segment to peak in 2023
Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's leading Utility Scale Solar Power Development & EPC company, Oriano has announced order win for one of the largest Captive Solar Project under C & I Segment in Chhattisgarh.
The Total project capacity accumulates to 168 MWp and the first phase of 70 MWp shall be commissioned by mid-April 2022 to be evacuated at 132 kV. Balance capacity execution has already started and targeted to be commissioned by Oct 2022.
The project is on Captive Capex Open Access Mechanism and is going to be one of the largest Captive Solar Project in India. Oriano is executing the project with turnkey scope of Development, Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Commissioning and Operation & Maintenance for 5 years.
Sudeep Chakraborty said that HIRA group is dedicated towards sustainability and therefore planning for solar projects started 2 years back. After analyzing OPEX & CAPEX models, it was further decided to go on CAPEX mode due to its commercial advantage.
Lokendra Singh - Co-Founder & Director, Oriano said, "They are thrilled with this bold initiative of Hira Group towards making their Company as Carbon Neutral in a Steel Industry Vertical and is going to inspire a lot many other industries. We are thankful for choosing Oriano as their Development & EPC Partner for the project."
Oriano ranks top 10 Solar EPC companies in Utility Segment, India and is having Development & EPC Portfolio of 700+ MWp. Oriano is targeting a portfolio of 1+ GW by end of 2022.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor