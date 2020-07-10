Oriental Trimex Limited to benefit from govt. boost to infra and real estate sector

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): BSE and NSE listed, Oriental Trimex Ltd, an ISO 9001:2000 Certified Company engaged into mining, imports and processing of natural stones viz. Marble, Traventine and Onyx from all around the globe, will benefit from Govt boost to infra and real estate sector.

The Union Cabinet has cleared Rs 10,000 cr investment in an alternative investment fund (AIF), whereby demand for real estate ancillaries like flooring, stones, etc. will see a huge rise, and thus the turnover and profitability of companies like Oriental Trimex Ltd. would increase substantially.

Oriental has a pan India presence with factories located at strategic locations viz. Greater Noida, Chennai and Kolkata and procures premium quality marbles from countries like Italy, Spain, Turkey, Egypt, Greece & China etc. Oriental's brand 'Rare Earth' connotes a Natural-exotic-fine grained-MARBLE which are carefully and selectively handpicked from world over.

Company has strong sourcing abilities and understand local test of its customers which several players of this field have failed to crack. The marble supplied under Oriental's 'Rare Earth' brand is preferred by well-known architects, dealers, major blue-chip corporates in building and construction industry, hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, commercial, retail and residential projects. Oriental has catered its buyers in northern region including Delhi NCR, southern region including Bangalore and Chennai and the eastern region including Kolkata.

Presently company has a 50,400 MTPA capacity for processing of natural stones for flooring which is one of the largest in the country. Meanwhile, the company has planned major inclusion of more products in flooring and cladding segment viz. exotic imported granites, Nano stones, Designed tiles and laminated floors in its products range. New launches will enable its customers to have all kind of flooring and cladding items under one roof.

The company is also strongly present in the mining and processing of granite in the state of Orissa. The processing facilities in its units are fully mechanized with state of the art machinery, all imported from the best overseas suppliers. The company stock has been performing very well over the last few days and an upward trend has been observed. Recent analyst research suggests, in lights of positive developments, the stock price stands to gain even further, and would be an excellent investment opportunity at the current market price.

Oriental is member of Chemicals and Allied Products Export Promotion Council, Centre of Development of Stones (CDOS) and All India Granite and Stone Association. Govt.'s initiative to revive stalled housing projects in or around NCR and further the direction of Supreme Court to complete such projects in time bound manner to provide relief to home buyers will help to increase its revenue. Such completion work and required funds have been given to Govt. companies.

Many such incomplete projects are in or around Noida, Greater Noida and Noida extension. Company has its processing facilities within NCR at Greater Noida only, therefore hopeful to get such projects including work from hotels and commercial space which would also be upcoming in near future alongside the upcoming Jewar Airport which is always in news.

Company has done its extensive study and plans to export its products to Middle East Market. Under Central Govt.'s 'Smart City' plan 12 cities of Uttar Pradesh were finalized so far which are moving towards fast urbanization. Company's focus on these tier two & tier three cities will give it more advantage where in beginning of this year company has appointed its representatives to market its products.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)