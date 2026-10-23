VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: ORRA, one of the country's leading natural diamond jewellery brands, has unveiled its festive brand film, 'Iss Diwali, Bann-Thann Ke', marking its prominence in the journey to become India's design-led natural diamond jewellery brand. Most festive films celebrate the occasion, but this campaign celebrates the woman. Instead of building the story around the festival, ORRA builds it all around her. The film follows her through a festive evening, from a quiet moment at her mirror as she chooses her pieces, her young daughter watching from the doorway, to an evening of laughter with friends, elders and family. Her jewellery is never on display for its own sake. It is part of who she is. It gives her confidence as she steps into the room, pride when she is noticed, and joy in the moments she shares with the people she loves.

The jewellery is filmed the way it is designed: up close and unhurried, letting the craftsmanship speak. It reflects ORRA's belief that a woman should choose jewellery for its design and for how it makes her feel, not just for the occasion. The film also opens ORRA's festive season, which introduces six new collections: Shades, Cosmos, Blooms, Mandala, Kalamkari and Waves. Each collection is built around a single, distinct design idea, with Kalamkari translating the legacy of a centuries-old Indian art form into fine jewellery. Dedicated product films for each collection will be released separately across digital platforms. While the festive season remains a key occasion for jewellery purchases, ORRA's broader vision extends beyond Diwali. The brand aims to be the one a woman turns to for the milestones that shape her life, from anniversaries and milestone birthdays to family weddings. The campaign seeks to strengthen connections with existing customers while introducing ORRA to new consumers across India.

The film was conceptualised by Spring Marketing Capital, produced by Jugaad and directed by Dar Gai. 'Iss Diwali, Bann-Thann Ke' is now live on ORRA's YouTube and social media channels, and will run across digital, OTT, connected TV and cinema through the festive season. About ORRA ORRA is an Indian natural diamond jewellery brand focused on design, craftsmanship and jewellery. With 96 stores across 40 cities, ORRA creates distinctive, design-led fine jewellery for celebrations and life's milestones. Discover more at www.orra.com. Here are the links to the ORRA Brand Film, for your reference: Youtube: https://youtu.be/FcUqRfakpRo?si=oVwRnc3SMLpiRtws Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Dei2dK7E-7e/?vrfl=MXBpZ3pmaThveHNtdw== (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)