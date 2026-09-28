HT Syndication Hisar (Haryana) [India], September 28: The healthcare sector is witnessing rapid transformation with the increasing use of technology in diagnosis, treatment, emergency care, cardiac services, renal care and patient management. Alongside doctors and nurses, trained allied healthcare professionals are playing an increasingly important role in hospitals, diagnostic centres, laboratories, trauma facilities and specialised healthcare institutions. Recognising the growing demand for skilled professionals in these areas, Om Sterling Global University (OSGU), Hisar, has opened admissions for the academic session 2026-27 in a range of Allied Healthcare and Paramedical programmes. The programmes provide students opportunities to pursue specialised education and develop practical skills in areas ranging from cardiovascular technology and emergency care to dialysis and health information management.

Allied healthcare professionals form an important part of the modern healthcare delivery system. Depending on their area of specialisation, their responsibilities can include assisting in diagnostic procedures, operating specialised medical equipment, supporting emergency and critical care teams, conducting laboratory investigations and assisting healthcare teams in specialised areas such as cardiac care, renal care, radiology and rehabilitation. OSGU's School of Health Sciences offers programmes at diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Among the programmes highlighted for the 2026-27 session are Cardiovascular Technology (CVT), Emergency Medical Technology (EMT), Dialysis Therapy Technology (DTT), ECG and ECHO Technology, Medical Secretarial and Transcription, and Health Information Management (HIM).

Cardiovascular Technology provides a specialised pathway for students interested in cardiac healthcare. Graduates can find opportunities in government and private hospitals, cardiac centres, medical colleges and specialised heart-care hospitals. They can work as Cardiovascular Technologists, Cardiac Care Technologists, Cath Lab Technologists and ECG Technologists, assisting healthcare teams in ECG, echocardiography, cardiac catheterisation, angiography and other cardiovascular procedures. The field also offers opportunities in cardiovascular research, clinical trials and medical equipment companies. Emergency Medical Technology is another area where trained professionals play an important role in emergency and trauma care. Career opportunities exist in emergency departments, trauma centres, ambulance services and critical-care units. Professionals can assist in the assessment, stabilisation and management of patients during medical and traumatic emergencies and provide pre-hospital care during ambulance transportation. Their training may include patient monitoring, airway management, resuscitation and life-support procedures.

Dialysis Therapy Technology offers specialised career opportunities in hospitals, dialysis centres, medical colleges, nephrology departments and renal-care facilities. Dialysis Technologists and related professionals assist healthcare teams in providing haemodialysis and other renal replacement therapies. Their responsibilities may include patient preparation and monitoring, infection prevention, equipment maintenance and supporting the safe operation of dialysis systems. The growing digitisation of healthcare has also created opportunities in Health Information Management. Professionals in this field can work with Electronic Health Records, patient data, medical documentation, health information systems, clinical coding and healthcare statistics. Career opportunities are available in hospitals, medical colleges, healthcare organisations, insurance companies and health information centres. The field also offers avenues for higher education and research in health informatics and healthcare management.

Similarly, ECG and Echocardiography Technology offers opportunities in cardiac diagnostics. Professionals can work as ECG Technologists, Echocardiography Technologists, Cardiac Technologists and Cardiovascular Diagnostic Technologists. Their work can involve ECG, Holter monitoring, stress testing and echocardiography under the supervision of qualified healthcare professionals, along with the use of modern diagnostic equipment including 2D and 3D echocardiography and Doppler systems. OSGU's broader Health Sciences portfolio also includes programmes in Radiology and Imaging Technology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Optometry, Emergency and Critical Care Technology, Operation Theatre and Anaesthesia Technology, Respiratory Therapy, Dental Technology, Physician Assistant and other specialised disciplines. The university also offers postgraduate opportunities in several health sciences areas, enabling students to continue their education and pursue specialised training, research and professional development after completing undergraduate programmes.

Located on NH-52, Hisar-Chandigarh Road, OSGU is a multidisciplinary state private university established under the Haryana Private Universities Act. According to the university, it was established in 2019 and is included under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956. The university has developed an academic structure covering areas including Health Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Agriculture, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Commerce and Management, Legal Studies, Applied Sciences, Architecture and Planning, Journalism and Mass Communication, Hospitality Management and Teacher Education. For students completing Class 10 or 12 and considering a career in healthcare, allied health disciplines provide alternatives to conventional medical education. Depending on their academic background and interests, students can explore specialised fields related to diagnostics, imaging, cardiac care, dialysis, emergency services, laboratory sciences, rehabilitation, health information and hospital administration.

With healthcare becoming increasingly technology-driven, the demand for professionals equipped with specialised technical knowledge and practical skills is expected to remain significant. OSGU's Allied Healthcare programmes for the 2026-27 academic session provide students an opportunity to explore specialised career pathways while developing skills relevant to the evolving healthcare ecosystem. https://www.osgu.ac.in/school-of-health-science/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)