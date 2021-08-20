OSL handles heavy-lift cargo export 1st time from Odisha's Paradip Port

You would like to read
- LimeRoad supports COVID-affected employees with slew of relief measures
- STEM Activities - most popular online learning activity among students across the globe
- Choose the right wall paint for your family's wellness
- Gadgets that ensure health safety and comfort
- Hyundai Motor India Foundation announces roll-out of COVID-19 relief measures on a war footing
Paradeep (Orissa) [India], August 20 (ANI/PNN): In an epoch-making development, heavy-lift mining equipment comprising Haulpak dumpers and excavators, exported abroad through Paradip Port.
It is for the first time in the history of the premier seaport of Odisha, and pertinent to note that it was handled by Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL).
The exporting firm, Thriveni Earthmovers Private Limited, is exporting 128 numbers of heavy as well as small equipment comprising 37 Haulpak dumpers and excavators of about 4500 metric tonnes (MT) to Taboneo Port in Indonesia. The cargo is to be used for mining activities there.
TP Roy Choudhury Private Limited and Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) are stevedores and exporters handling agents, respectively.
Heavy equipment is being loaded very carefully, keeping the safety of the ship and port in mind.
Though due to the low-pressure loading is being affected, the exporters and ship are taking all precautionary measures while loading the cargo.
More such type of exports will be done in future, informed the sources.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor