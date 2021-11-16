OSL's generosity & commitment towards Odisha Education

You would like to read
Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 16 (ANI/PNN): In a unique act of charity and 'giving back to its soil', Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) has donated another Rs 10,00,000/- to Mahavinayak Vidyayan, Barchana under "Mo School Abhiyan".
Recently OSL had extended financial support of Rs 20,00,000/- to the schools of Cuttack district under the ambitious "Mo School Abhiyan Parichalana Sangathan" (MSAPS) launched by the Government of Odisha.
The donation will go a long way in providing a boost towards building infrastructure in the school campus necessary to fulfil smart school requirements.
Speaking on the purpose of such support and contribution, Shri Mahimananda Mishra, Managing Director (MD), OSL Group, said OSL is proudly contributing to "ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning".
"We will provide our full support to the Odisha Government's Mo School Abhiyaan, a robust approach towards building a brighter future for the state and its people," Mishra remarked
In this regard, a resolution to this effect has been passed in a meeting of "Mo Schoo Abhiyan" of Mahavinayak Vidyayan, Barchana, expressing gratitude and thanks to the OSL Group for its generosity and commitment to education.
'Mo School Abhiyan', started in 2017 by Odisha Chief Minister Shri Naveen Pattnaik to revamp the state's school ecosystem, has been yielding tremendous success on all counts.
Over the years, OSL Group, as a major corporate house in the state, has built many impactful CSR activities with a focus on pandemic relief works, education, health care, development of community infrastructure, among others.
As part of its many interventions, OSL Group also extended significant support towards helping the battle against the apocalyptic Covid-19 pandemic.
