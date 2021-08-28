Osman Mir and Santvani Trivedi are all set to swoon the audiences this Navratri with their foot-tapping melody - "He Mari Ambe Maa."

You would like to read
- Producer Munna Shukul and Shukul Music have hit the right note "Marosavariyo" in the voice of Singer Santvani Trivedi, released now
- Sarah Jaffer bags a deal for 4 Songs Music Album with Crescendo Music, joins the Elite League of Mika Singh, Sukhbir, Mohit Chouhan, Lucky Ali and many more
- Gippy Grewal's Album 'Limited Edition' released first song on Humble Music
- TerraPay strengthens its leadership, on boards Vinay Trivedi as Global Head of HR and Administration
- Acclaimed music producer, composer & lyricist Shivam Birk is winning hearts of people with his music
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 (ANI/PNN): With the Navratri round the corner, legendary singer Osman Mir and Santvani Trivedi have collaborated for the very first time for their new groovy and catchy Garba "He Mari Ambe Maa" to uplift the spirit of the festival which is otherwise quite dull owing to the pandemic. Audiences and fellow members of the music fraternity have shown eagerness to enjoy the melody by sharing it on their social media handles.
Click on the link to watch (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTrFoIWRdjc)
The gist of the track revolves around our beloved festival Navratri. The track is crafted so that it will lift up your festive spirit with its traditional backdrops and touch you swiftly by the electrifying energy that the track had been curated with Music listeners who gravitate around the genre are sure going to enjoy this mesmerizing melody.
Singer Osman Mir has to his credit super hit tracks such as "Moti Verana", "Morbani Thangat Kare", "Hai Zindagi", and many more. At the same time, singer Santvani Trivedi has won hearts with her tracks such as "Veri Varsad", "Unchi Talavdi ", "Atma Ni Odakh", "Vahal no Dariyo", and many more. The duo is all set to swoon the audiences this Navratri with their foot-tapping melody "He Mari Ambe Maa."
Coming to the credits of the song; the track is beautifully composed and created by Rutvij Joshi. Sumeet Khanwani penned the lyrics; Jay Bhojak directed the video. The Director of photography is Nunnurajsinh Rajput. While the song is choreographed by dynamic duo MelloveSshah and Meghna Sagar Shah, who are proteges of Master Terrence Lewis.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor