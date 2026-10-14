VMPL New Delhi [India], October 14: Hyderabad is already a hub for fast-growing industries like pharma, aviation, defence and IT, with global manufacturers operating inside the GMR SEZ. Amid this expansion, Hyderabad has always needed precision-led warehouse infrastructure to keep pace. This is where OSV FTWZ Hyderabad has taken over the FTWZ facility, previously operated by SpiceJet, in a successful and historic acquisition, and is now one of the most sought-after destinations for many brands. By providing a digitally tracked, compliant, and duty-deferred free trade warehousing facility, OSV FTWZ Hyderabad now sits at the centre of this shift in how aerospace and defence cargo moves inside the GMR SEZ.

GMR SEZ, located within the perimeter of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, is home to major government establishments such as the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) and Research Centre Imarat (RCI), as well as leading global and Indian companies including Safran Aircraft Engines, Skyroot Aerospace, Cyient, Multisorb, Casper & Cronus Pharma, Analinear Imaging Systems and Schneider Electric. It also offers direct connectivity to 90+ destinations and global freighters like Lufthansa, Emirates and Qatar Airways, making Hyderabad's GMR SEZ an attractive destination for businesses. Businesses and manufacturers import and export cargo ranging from aerospace engineering components, IT equipment, and pharmaceuticals to defence equipment, which is highly time-sensitive. Consequently, factors like connectivity, speed, precision handling, timeliness, and safety of the cargo become paramount. Therefore, OSV FTWZ Hyderabad's free trade warehousing facility becomes strategically advantageous and extremely sought after.

OSV FTWZ Hyderabad spans approximately 50,000 sq. ft. in its first phase of development and is extremely well connected. With Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the same vicinity, it supports distribution across South India, provides access to freighter routes of major carriers like Emirates SkyCargo, Lufthansa Cargo, and Qatar Airways Cargo for re-export purposes, and supports the aviation industry by acting as the key and only FTWZ hub in Hyderabad. Beyond connectivity, its in-house warehouse is equipped with temperature-controlled storage and operates under 24/7 surveillance. OSV FTWZ Hyderabad's digital tracking system adds an extra edge to ensure high-level security and management of delicate cargo like aerospace engineering components or defence equipment. Businesses can import and store goods at OSV FTWZ Hyderabad's secured free trade warehouse, deferring upfront duties until the goods are moved for domestic use. Value-added services like re-packaging, consolidation, kitting, and relabelling are all covered while the cargo remains duty-deferred inside the warehouse. Businesses can re-export their cargo efficiently without any duty burden.

Telangana's Directorate of Economics and Statistics has confirmed that Telangana's aerospace and defence exports crossed ₹32,850 crore in Fiscal Year 2025-2026, accounting for 33.4% of total exports, and have overtaken pharmaceuticals. Growth at this rate requires trade infrastructure that is capable of keeping pace. OSV FTWZ Hyderabad offers infrastructure that supports this exact demand. OSV FTWZ Hyderabad adds to the growing presence of OSV FTWZ across India's major trade corridors. It joins a pan-India network of Free Trade Warehousing Zones and Special Economic Zones placed at the country's busiest gateway ports and consumption hubs. On the west coast, OSV FTWZ operates through DP World - Nhava Sheva Business Park in Mumbai, serving the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) / Nhava Sheva trade, and Arshiya International - FTWZ, Panvel in Navi Mumbai. In Gujarat, it operates at the Adani Special Economic Zone (Adani SEZ), Mundra. In the south, the network includes the NDR - DP World Integrated Chennai Business Park (ICBP) in Chennai and the IGTPL FTWZ - DP World, Vallarpadam Special Economic Zone (Vallarpadam SEZ) in Kochi. On the east coast, it covers the Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ), Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, and the Falta Special Economic Zone (Falta SEZ) in Kolkata. In North India, it serves through the Noida Special Economic Zone (Noida SEZ) in Delhi NCR. This network acts as a strategic advantage in enabling faster access to imports in India and asserts its position as India's widest and most trusted FTWZ brand and network.

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