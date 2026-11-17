BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], November 17: As air pollution continues to be a growing public health concern, Otrivin, India's leading nasal decongestant brand from Haleon, has launched the Bharat Breathes Better initiative to drive meaningful action on the ground. As part of the initiative, a fleet of 10 anti-smog mist vans has been deployed across the national capital, marking the beginning of a pan-India campaign. Equipped with misting systems and air-quality monitoring capabilities, the vans will travel across identified communities to support local dust-suppression efforts, supporting the government and civic authorities in tackling rising AQI levels. Recognising that the impact of air pollution extends beyond AQI readings to influence how people live, work, commute and spend time outdoors, the initiative seeks to bridge the gap between awareness and action. Through a simple 'scan, select and nominate' process, residents, RWAs, schools and local communities can nominate areas where they would like the vans to visit by logging on to www.bharatbreathesbetter.com or contacting the helpline number: 7529-800-800. These nominations will help outline the vans' route, empowering communities to bring cleaner-air interventions closer to everyday life, in line with Haleon's mission of placing Health in More Hands.

Commenting on the initiative, Deepali Agarwal, Head, Wellness and OTC, Haleon India Subcontinent (ISC), said: "Respiratory health is fundamental to overall wellbeing and quality of life. As a responsible brand committed to support better every day breathing and nasal hygiene, we believe our role extends beyond addressing individual health needs to encouraging greater awareness and action around the factors that affect how people breathe. Through Bharat Breathes Better, we are taking a small but meaningful step towards supporting ongoing efforts to manage air pollution, while bringing communities, healthcare professionals and other stakeholders together. From deploying mist vans across Delhi NCR to educating children in schools, our endeavour is to make respiratory health a more accessible and everyday conversation. This is also an expression of Haleon's purpose of delivering better everyday health with humanity."

An important pillar of Bharat Breathes Better is its school outreach programme, which aims to build awareness around respiratory hygiene and health among children at an early age. Through knowledge sessions conducted by healthcare professionals (HCPs) and medical experts, students will learn about the impact of poor air quality on respiratory health, practical ways to look after their breathing health and the importance of contributing to a cleaner, healthier environment. By engaging with young minds early, the programme seeks to encourage informed choices and nurture a greater sense of responsibility towards everyday health and environmental well-being. Through Bharat Breathes Better, Otrivin aims to encourage a more informed, community-led approach to respiratory health, reinforcing the belief that healthier breathing begins with greater awareness, collective responsibility and small, consistent steps towards a cleaner tomorrow.

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