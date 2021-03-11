OTT platform forays into theatrical distribution

You would like to read
- Gujarat's first OTT Platform on Letsflix to hit the ground very soon
- Movie goers can celebrate this Valentine's Day with loved ones at PVR Cinemas
- Marathi Superstar Ankush Chaudhari invests in Letsflix Marathi OTT platform
- Larsen & Toubro Infotech partners with Temenos for launch of Digital Banking Platform in Nordic region
- OTT Ventures brings interactive e-learning platform at doorstep
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As an old adage goes, 'New games need new mindsets', the space of Indian Entertainment is witnessing some new disruptions with novel mindsets.
Leading the trend is the new OTT Platform which intends to exploit its films theatrically before traditional streaming. NET5 is the OTT Platform which is in the process of releasing Hollywood and International content in Cinemas before making it available to its digital subscription base. With almost two films to be released in every month, NET5 is widening the reach by dubbing it in various Indian languages.
"We have great reverence for Exhibition sector and we firmly believe that nothing comes closer to the Cinema watching experience. The stardom it generates and the euphoria it brings is an altogether different experience which is inimitable. We want to create a sound balance of exhibition and digital arm of entertainment by bridging the gap. As an OTT Platform, we intend to offer both experiences to our consumers and Legacy of Lies' is our first offering followed by Bruce Willis starrer Antilife," said Balwant Singh, Chief Operating Officer, while explaining the move.
With sudden eruption of OTT Platforms and majority of content preferring this new breakthrough, the scene at Cinema Hall is quite dismal. This move will ensure a steady flow of content to Cinemas before they are consumed on digital space. The move looks positive and timely!
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor