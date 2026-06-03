VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: OVAL Projects Engineering Limited (BSE - SME: 544498), is a leading EPC and O & M infrastructure services provider primarily catering to the Oil & Gas sector across India. The Company announced its audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026. H2 & FY26 Key Financial Highlights (Standalone) - Revenue from Operations (FY26): ₹153.14 crore | FY25: ₹102.29 crore | Growth: 50% - EBITDA (FY26): ₹28.25 crore | FY25: ₹18.31 crore | Growth: 54% - Net Profit (FY26): ₹14.81 crore | FY25: ₹9.33 crore | Growth: 59% - EPS (FY26): ₹8.59 | FY25: ₹6.65 | Growth: 29% H2 FY26 Performance

- Revenue from Operations: ₹92.18 crore | H1 FY25: ₹60.96 crore | Growth: 51% - EBITDA: ₹15.92 crore | H1 FY25: ₹12.33 crore | Growth: 29% - Net Profit: ₹8.45 crore | H1 FY25: ₹6.38 crore | Growth: 33% - EPS: ₹4.58 | H1 FY25: ₹4.01 | Growth: 14% Management Perspective & Outlook Mr. Goutam Debnath, Chairman and Managing Director "FY26 marked another year of strong growth for Oval Projects. Revenue from Operations increased 50% YoY to ₹153.14 Crore, while EBITDA and PAT grew 54% and 59% YoY to ₹28.25 Crore and ₹14.81 Crore, respectively. Our EBITDA Margin improved by 54 bps to 18.44%, while Net Profit Margin expanded by 55 bps to 9.67%, reflecting improved operational efficiencies and disciplined project execution.

The evolving global energy landscape and geopolitical conditions in the Middle East have reinforced the importance of energy security, driving investments in pipeline networks, LNG infrastructure, CGD projects, and other strategic energy assets. With over 12 years of execution experience, strong relationships with leading PSU clients, and an order book of over ₹780 Crore, we are well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities. We remain focused on strengthening our execution capabilities and delivering sustainable growth for all stakeholders. About OVAL Projects Engineering Limited Headquartered in Agartala, Tripura, the Company is an infrastructure services provider offering EPC and O & M solutions across India, primarily for the Oil & Gas sector. Over the years, it has evolved from a project management consultancy into a diversified EPC and infrastructure services company, undertaking upstream, midstream, and downstream projects including processing plants, pipeline laying, HDD, CGD works, and PNG services, along with O & M services for Oil & Gas facilities and captive power plants.

Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)