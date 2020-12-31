Overwhelming Response To e'clat Superior Serum Reflects Indian Women's Changing Priorities In Skincare

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI/PRSpot): Living through the COVID-19 pandemic in the past 9 months, people have been forced to look after their health and personal hygiene. As these become the priority for most Indians, sales of the facial skincare brands have gained momentum as well. More and more consumers are buying more skincare products as compared to beauty products. As a result, the facial cosmetics segment of the industry has been hit hard.

On the contrary, basic skincare products like facial serums are gaining mileage among consumers. So, while cosmetic care has taken a backseat, rudimentary skincare has come to the fore. This has also boosted the sales of facial serums that are lighter in texture and can be carried around easily.

Buoyed by this knowledge, one of the fastest-growing skincare brands in India, e'clat, has announced online sales of its flagship product, e'clat Superior Serum, which will last till January 3, 2021. Considering that facial serums are a relatively new concept in skincare in India, it is surprising that a serum brand is creating waves. Even before the discount sale was announced, the Serum was selling like hotcakes because it is effective in treating major skin issues that trouble Indian women. The mass appeal generated by the facial serum of the e'clat brand speaks volumes of the international quality of the product.

In order to allow more and more women to gain access to this highly-effective beauty product, e'clat announced a 40% discount sale of e'clat Superior Serum on December 27, 2020, which will continue till January 3rd. The sales offer is applicable to online sales of the Serum at the company website, eclatsuperior.com.

Discerning Indian consumers today demand international standards in quality of whatever products they choose to buy. For that, they are also willing to pay the price. The e'clat Superior Serum fulfills both these expectations. This is the reason why the online sales of this product have generated an overwhelming response from the public. The company will ship the orders absolutely free of cost. In addition, the company is also offering surprise gifts on purchases.

Sandeep Gupta, CEO, e'clat, is elated at the response, as he says, "We know the pulse of the Indian women consumers of skincare range. We know what women want from their facial serum, which is why we have ensured that our products are top quality, effective and still, affordable to the top-end consumer. I am happy that our online sales offer has generated such a positive response from our patrons. It will give us the confidence to keep churning out quality skincare products."

The e'clat is one of the fastest-growing skincare brands in the country.

Talking about the Serum, which is e'clat's flagship product, Mr Gupta said, "Serums are skincare products developed with the intent to target specific skin concerns. Due to their thin and light texture, they are able to penetrate deeply into the layers of the skin and deliver a high concentration of active ingredients, improving your skin texture and adding a healthy glow." As compared to normal creams and moisturizers, which act only on the epidermis, serums have a far-reaching, far-deeper effect on your skin.

